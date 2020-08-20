Sonoma County left to fend for itself against Walbridge, Meyers fires

Firefighters in Sonoma County are facing an arduous battle against the growing Walbridge and Meyers fires with little assistance from Cal Fire aircraft or the state’s mutual aid firefighting forces, which have been stretched to extreme limits by the sheer number of major wildfires burning in California.

In addition to the state’s fleet, nearly all available private aircraft in the western United States have been hired and assigned to other California fires, said Jeremy Rahn, Cal Fire’s lead public information officer for a group of wildfires burning more than 124,000 acres acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. The demand for hand crews “far surpasses available resources,” Rahn said.

Firefighters who normally stay on the fire line for 24 hours are enduring 72-hour shifts with triple-digit temperatures in the remote and rugged hills of west Sonoma County, where two out-of-control blazes threaten a large portion of the county from Fort Ross on the coast and along the Russian River to the western outskirts of Healdsburg and Windsor.

“There is no there there, there are no more resources to call in because every single one is being deployed to a life-saving situation,“ Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said.

Hopkins said she got on the phone with state officials early Wednesday after hearing reports overnight that there were too few fuel tenders to replenish engines, leading to tactical decisions to prioritize conserving fuel rather than fighting fire.

The sound of firefighting aircraft overhead Wednesday evening brought a sense of urgency that had seemed absent from the skies since the Walbridge fire ignited during a rare summer lightning storm that rocked the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday.

Just two helicopters were assigned to battle five separate wildfires across Sonoma and Napa counties Wednesday morning. By evening, Cal Fire had boosted the air fleet to six copters. There were also 587 fire personnel assigned to battle the blazes. Cal Fire officials Wednesday couldn’t specify which resources were deployed to each fire.

Local Sonoma County firefighters had already been deployed to help elsewhere in the state when the Walbridge fire, initially called the 13-4 fire, broke out Monday. One strike team — comprised of five engines and a battalion chief — returned to the county and two strike teams remain deployed on the River fire in San Benito County and the Hennessey fire in Napa County, according to Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine.

“The mutual aid system in the state of California is stretched like never before,” said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg. “We have every available firefighter either on a fire line or providing station coverage in their community.”

The scenario echoes a troubling delay in firefighting support in October 2017 when fires broke out across Northern California during a windstorm, including the Tubbs fire that burned from Calistoga to Santa Rosa and the Nuns fire that destroyed communities in the Sonoma Valley.

Sonoma County’s calls for help were largely unheeded in 2017, when less than half of the hundreds of mutual aid engines responded to requests in the first 12 hours of the fires. The blazes eventually destroyed more than 5,300 homes and killed 24 people.

Lessons learned from that disaster contributed to a different outcome last year when the Kincade broke out during similar hot-and-dry Diablo winds. With more time to plan, the state mustered an enormous force of more than 5,000 personnel to beat the fire — the largest in county history — back from the outskirts of Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa.

County supervisors Wednesday said the state is facing another complicated and widespread wildfire scenario and acknowledged the fires currently burning in Sonoma County are a small part of a list of urgent priorities for the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the troubling draw on resources during his noontime pandemic briefing, announcing the state had requested out-of-state firefighting forces to help fight 23 major wildfires across the state that have ignited after recent lightning storms and depleted the state’s resources.

The state more than doubled its request for out-of-state assistance overnight to 375 engine crews requested through the federal government. Newsom said Arizona, Nevada and Texas officials had already committed to do so.

But that help requested by the state was still far off Wednesday when the winds picked up, the humidity dropped and the Walbridge fire continued to grow dramatically, burning eastward toward forested communities and vineyards on the rural western outskirts of Healdsburg and Windsor.

The communities threatened by fire include dense mountainous forests that have not burned in a generation. A grave concern Wednesday were the number of spot fires and winds that could fuel a greater conflagration at a time when little help is available.

“We’re getting ready to prepare for a long, hard fought battle,“ Supervisor James Gore said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.