Sonoma County Library Commission to meet Monday

Sonoma County Library Youth Services Administrator Kathy DeWeese will give a presentation on the library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program at a meeting of the Library Commission Monday at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed to the following internet links, and can be observed but no public comment will be available at https://www.youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary/live or https://sonomalibrary.civicweb.net/Portal/Video.aspx.

Members of the public are provided with the opportunity to submit public comments in writing via email at least 20 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at commissioncomments@sonomalibrary.org.

Those who wish to make a public comment during the meeting may call 707-308-3242 at least 60 minutes before the start of the meeting, at which time they will be provided with the meeting ID and participation instructions.

