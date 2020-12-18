Sonoma County Library launches effort to send seniors mail to bridge isolation of pandemic

Life at the Tuscan Senior Homes of Santa Rosa includes a welcome new routine of late.

A steady stream of correspondence has accompanied mealtime — letters from the outside read aloud by residents, sometimes accompanied by drawings or photographs.

They are dispatches from community members meant to bring cheer to isolated seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced most care home sites to sharply curb visits to keep the virus at bay.

In response, the Sonoma County Library this month launched a program called “Send our Seniors Mail,” similar to initiatives started at other libraries across the nation. The correspondence is especially meaningful at this time of year, after a lonely nine-month dominated by the pandemic.

“They look forward to it all the time,” said Elizabeth Deen, owner and administrator of Tuscan Senior Homes said of the letters. “It’s a really good thing to do during the holidays.”

The effort was planned to start earlier this year, but the Glass fire and staffing woes stemming from the pandemic led it to be delayed until now.

“For such a simple program, it actually took a little while to get off the ground,” said Allison Palmer, adult and teen services librarian at the Healdsburg Regional Library.

The public launch, though, wound up coinciding not only with the holiday season, but also the reinstatement of stay-home orders from county officials that restored restrictions on a wide variety of public activities.

Seniors in care facilities and retirement homes remain some of the most strictly sequestered, and Palmer said the library wanted to find ways to help them feel connected to others.

“In the best of times, the library’s supposed to be a community hub that’s really and truly there for absolutely everyone,” Palmer said. “And the senior community has always been a super integral part … we want to demonstrate that we are thinking about them, we care about them and the community is thinking about them.”

Staff contacted every facility they could in Sonoma County to invite them to participate in the program. Enrollment requires some time commitment from staff at the facilities, to sort through any mail received, make sure the content is appropriate and in some cases, to figure out which resident is the ideal recipient.

At Tuscan Senior Homes, Deen said about six letters arrive each day. As requested by the library in its instructions to letter writers, the notes aren’t addressed to anyone in particular, so Deen decides who gets which one. At times, she’ll ask one resident to read the day’s mail aloud to the others at mealtime.

After they’ve read each one, Deen hangs the letters up on a wall. She’s already anticipating the need for a second display wall soon.

“The personalized cards really help,” she said, adding that notes and drawings from children seem to be most preferred.

“Misspelled words and all,” she said.

The Sonoma County Library has laid out ground rules to participate in the program on its website: writers are asked to write legibly and in large print. Staff ask for “positive, kind and thoughtful” messages.

Library staff ask people not to include requests for return messages. Participants can use the #sendourseniorsmail on social media when sharing what they made.

A complete list of participating facilities and their addresses is available at https://bit.ly/3p0FY8B.

