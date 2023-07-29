Sonoma County Library launches Spanish-language streaming platform ‘The Shelf’

Looking for some new movies to watch in Spanish? The Sonoma County Library could be the next place to check for free content.

The Sonoma County Library announced a new Spanish-language video streaming platform, The Shelf, accessible through the library’s website.

“Whether you want to watch movies and TV shows in your native language or are looking to brush up on your Spanish skills, The Shelf has something for all ages,” said Sonoma County Library Director Erika Thibault.

Library patrons only need a library card to access thousands of international soap operas, movies and theater productions. The children’s section features shows, video games and podcasts with content available for different age groups.

Patrons receive six movie credits that reset each month, with unlimited access to the rest of the content on the platform, according to a news release.

The library also offers other Spanish-language content, including thousands of books, eBooks and eAudiobooks, to its patrons free of charge.

