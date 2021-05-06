Sonoma County Library letter-writing program connects isolated seniors with community members during pandemic

Sometimes it takes little more than a pen, paper and a postage stamp to brighten someone’s day.

By writing cards, letters and postcards with uplifting messages, kind-hearted people in Sonoma County are spreading cheer to isolated seniors, particularly those who’ve missed having contact with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the Sonoma County Library’s “Send Our Seniors Mail” program, residents of more than a dozen assisted living and senior residential care homes across the county have been receiving handwritten mail from community members. The program also is reaching home-bound seniors through various social services, including partnerships with the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

“People are just giving so much heart in their messages,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC). “If you don’t have family and you’ve been isolating for a year, any kind of connection with the outside world is magical.”

The agency is one of 17 partners in the county. Point Arena’s Coastal Seniors in Mendocino County also welcomes correspondences through the program.

PPSC clients receive mail through the center’s home-delivered meal program. Volunteers drop off meals, sometimes with a card or note sent from a community member. PPSC receives three or four correspondences each day.

A small group of local librarians initiated the program in late November to provide a connection between seniors and their community. It’s modeled after a similar program offered by a Montana library and is one of many across the country to help combat loneliness and isolation among the elderly.

The program reminds seniors “that they’re not forgotten and that their community is thinking about them,” said Simone Yingst, an adult services librarian at the Central Santa Rosa branch.

“Who doesn’t love receiving an actual piece of mail that isn’t junk mail?”

When library branches began closing last year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many seniors lost access to in-person library programs and services. “They lost the ability to come into the building, and lost the ability to be social. We didn’t want them to feel forgotten,” Yingst said. “Their whole worlds have just shrunk.”

Librarians reached out to senior residences and agencies inviting the public to put pen to paper. People of all ages responded, including several teachers who encouraged their students to participate. High school students jumped at the opportunity to spread cheer while earning community service hours toward graduation requirements.

Families responded, too, as did fellow seniors.

“We got a lot of great emails (supporting the program),” Yingst said. “It had a lot of good steam, especially after our initial email blast.”

The guidelines ask for cards, letters, postcards and drawings with kind, positive and thoughtful messages that are legible, in large print and handwritten.

The feedback has been positive, with many expressions of gratitude. “Everything I’ve heard has been wonderful,” Yingst said.

“It’s a one-way program,” Yingst said, not an initiative encouraging pen-pal exchanges. Participants can send a single letter to the agency or residence of their choice, or send a mountain of mail, without expecting anything in return.

Hempel said she’s touched by the handwritten messages and handcrafted cards PPSC receives. “They are so sweet,” she said. “They’re just gorgeous.”

Organizers hope the program can continue past the isolated days of the pandemic. Expressions of kindness bring rewards to those sending mail as well as those receiving mail, they said.

“It’s really heart-warming to see that kind of response,” Yingst said.

Hempel, who has coordinated a wildly successful handmade Valentines program for seniors for several years (that brought in more than 3,000 cards this year), said programs generating community connections are invaluable.

“It’s those little things,” she said, that can make a big difference for others. “It’s the simple things.”

For information, visit sonomalibrary.org/services/send-our-seniors-mail or email sendourseniorsmail@sonomalibrary.org.