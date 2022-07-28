Sonoma County Library team advocates for better representation of LGBTQ+ community

When Terra Emerson, a teen services librarian at the Sebastopol Regional Library, approaches her work, she thinks back to the kind of information that would have helped her as a teen.

Emerson, 37, grew up in rural Mendocino County, where the closest library was an hour drive away.

When she came out as bisexual at the age of 16, her friends and family showed her support, though it was difficult for her to find books and other media that reflected her experience.

“Seeing your community in the books that you’re reading, the movies you’re watching … having that representation can be very healing and maybe even lifesaving for some people,” Emerson said.

Emerson is the chair of the Sonoma County library system’s Queer Advocacy Team, a relatively new group that aims to make local libraries more welcoming and representative of the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

It is the first program of its kind in Sonoma County.

So far, the team has diversified its collection of materials written by and about LGBTQ+ people, expanded its programming to better reflect the needs of that community and created stronger ties with local organizations who work with that population, Emerson said.

The team, which was modeled after two other advocacy groups at the library, is made up of staff who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Each branch of the Sonoma County library system is represented on the advocacy team, which meets monthly over Zoom to discuss projects and future ideas, Emerson said.

“Many of us were already doing great work within the library to make sure our programs and services were inclusive and reaching the queer community, but we wanted to join forces and organize so the work was being done at a more institutional level,” Emerson said of the creation of the team.

The creation of such anadvocacy group comes at an important time for both libraries and members of the LGBTQ+ community across the country.

A number of states are experiencing a surge in legislation that aims to limit the rights of people from gender and sexual minorities.

In last month’s concurring opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should revisit its ruling establishing the right to same-sex marriage, among other decisions he called “demonstrably erroneous.”

The number of book challenges public libraries are receiving — or attempts to remove or restrict materials based on objections by a person or a group — has also increased.

In 2021, nearly 730 challenges from across the country were recorded by the American Library Association as compared to 156 in 2020.

Of the books that were challenged in 2021, most had people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community as main characters.

Other, more direct, objections have started happening, as well.

Last month, in the East Bay, members of the Proud Boys interrupted a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library.

Last month in Sonoma County, the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library was the apparent target of a national campaign to clear out public libraries’ Pride Month displays by checking out as many of the books as allowed, an effort launched by the conservative political advocacy group CatholicVote.

An individual checked out all the materials in the library’s Pride Month display last month, and photos of the vacant shelves at the library were subsequently posted on the CatholicVote website, library spokesman Ray Holley said.

For Stuart Wilkinson, a teen services librarian at the Guerneville Regional Library and the inaugural chair of the Queer Advocacy Team, having the advocacy group in place at the time of the censorship attempt helped inform discussions about how the library should respond to such efforts.

Staff immediately replaced the materials that were checked out with other titles, Holley said. The other books were eventually returned on time and in good condition, he added.

The library’s marketing staff, working in collaboration with the Queer Advocacy Team, also put out an email to library patrons reaffirming the institution’s commitment to offering diverse and inclusive materials, and thanking them for the outpouring of support following the censorship attempt.

Wilkinson, 33, added that he saw the incident as an attack on librarians’ responsibility to ensure access to information.

“It’s important for us as professionals to push back and object,” Wilkinson said. “We are not only protecting our staff but also the freedom to read across all public libraries.”

The addition of a preferred name section in the system’s library card application process is just one of the changes initiated by the group. It is intended to accommodate transgender people whose preferred names don’t match the name on their official documents, Emerson said.

“In the library, we really want to remove barriers that get in the way of people feeling welcome,” she said.

A priority for the team thus far has been boosting the library’s outreach within the LGBTQ+ community in Sonoma County.

In June, a group of county library staff including members of the advocacy group attended Santa Rosa’s Pride Parade.

The day marked the launch of the library’s “Here + Queer, Sonoma County” archive project, which aims to boost LGBTQ+ representation within the library’s digital collection.

The group also brought along the mobile library, called the BiblioBus, which was stocked with LGBTQ-related material for people of all ages, Wilkinson said.

“People in the public were just so excited to see library representation,” Wilkinson said of the event.

Chelsea Kurnick, the board chair of Positive Images, a nonprofit that supports the local LGBTQ community, said the library’s Queer Advocacy Team was one of the groups that helped with a queer prom event held at The Barlow last month.

The library brought inflatable couches, crafts, books and games to a de-stimulation area at the event, which was attended by 250 teens, Kurnick said. Other partners for the event included LGBTQ Connection and the West County High School Gay Students’ Association.

“Because of the collaboration between all these different partners, (the event) was just so much more resourced,” Kurnick said.

While Positive Images has long referred people looking for resources about their identity to the library, the nonprofit has noticed an increase in the number of events and programs tailored for the LGBTQ community, Kurnick said.

“Hearing about the work that they’re doing and getting the opportunity to engage with them personally has been awesome,” Kurnick said. “It makes me feel confident that the library is committed to retaining the mission of libraries, which are supposed to be these safe and neutral places for everyone.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.