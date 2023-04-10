Sonoma County Library to host 3rd annual Santa Rosa Zine Fest

The Sonoma County Library and the Santa Rosa Zine Collective are hosting the third annual Santa Rosa Zine Fest this week.

The free four-day festival kicks off Tuesday and includes both virtual and in-person events dedicated to the self-published works.

In-person events will be held at the Rincon Valley Regional Library and Roseland Regional Library in Santa Rosa and North Bay Letterpress Arts in Sebastopol.

Topics will range from creating and printing zines to creativity, self-criticism and storytelling.

The event ends Saturday with an in-person event at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library (150 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa) featuring local zine-makers, artists and creators; hands-on crafts; and live zine making and screen printing workshops.

Advance registration is required for some events.

To view the full schedule and find more information, go to bit.ly/3Ur3qN9.