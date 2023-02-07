Sonoma County locals from Syria, Turkey react to devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake

The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations , which since 2012 has provided medical relief and health care services inside Syria and to Syrian refugees in Turkey, is collecting money.

Save the Children is accepting donations for its Children’s Emergency Fund, which will help provide children with food, shelter and warm clothing.

The Syrian American Medical Society , a United States-based humanitarian group that supplies medical care in Syria and nearby countries, is collecting donations to deliver emergency aid. At least one of its hospitals in northwestern Syria, Al Dana, received major damage.

Doctors Without Borders , which responds to medical emergencies around the world, is collecting donations.

CARE , an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items.

OXFAM , an international organization that fights poverty, said it is working with women’s cooperatives in Turkey to determine an appropriate immediate and long-term response plan. It is accepting donations.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is requesting donations for its Disaster Response Emergency Fund so it can send “immediate cash assistance.”

Global Giving , which helps local nonprofit agencies, is collecting donations to help fund emergency medical workers’ ability to provide food, shelter and medicine, among other necessities. As needs in Turkey and Syria change, the organization will focus on long-term assistance, it said.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund , better known as UNICEF, said it is in Syria and prioritizing water, sanitation, hygiene and nutrition, and also focusing on helping unaccompanied children locate their families. UNICEF is accepting donations.

When North Bay resident Ilyas Kara heard about the 7.8-magnitude earthquake early Monday in Turkey and Syria, he had to take a beat.

The quake’s origin was close to Kara’s birth city of Kahramanmaraş, in southeast Turkey. His mother called him Monday morning to tell him the initial temblor and its aftershocks killed three family members. One boy was left without his father, mother and sister, he said.

Kara, 39, owner of Mediterranean restaurant Grill Santa Rosa at Santa Rosa Plaza, tried to offer her calming words but knew it would be hard to ease the hurt.

“It’s hard to say anything to them,” he said. “You say you feel sorry, but what are they feeling?”

Kara’s family members are just three among the rising toll — more than 3,400 people as of Monday afternoon — killed in the earthquake, which struck early Monday in southeastern Turkey and spread through swaths of the country and its neighbor Syria, followed by a powerful aftershock. Thousands more were injured and trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, according to the Associated Press.

Though thousands of miles away, the tremors’ effects could be felt by locals who once called these two countries home, including Kara and Nawar Laham, who owns East West Cafe in Santa Rosa.

Laham, 52, left Syria on a student visa in 1987 and moved to Santa Rosa four years later. He is saddened by the earthquake, which he said shook his family’s home in the Syrian captial of Damascus, more than 200 miles away from the epicenter. But he has grown used to seeing disasters in his home country, he saidg.

As Laham grew up, he said, his family faced persecution from the government for their political beliefs. Since he moved away, he has watched the country face economic and social crises, seen the city of Aleppo bombed by Russian forces starting in 2015 and watched conflict develop into a now almost 12-year civil war.

“I learned how to compartmentalize everything to look at events as if I am a historian looking at history and take my emotions out,” he said. “The only reason I can manage to survive that is because emotionally I have to disconnect.”

“When you come from the Middle East you expect disasters,” he added.

Laham said he consistently tries to send money home to his immediate family and donates regularly to the Syrian American Medical Society, which provides medical care to those in need. In the wake of the recent tragedy, he said he’ll likely write a bigger check to the organization.

Kara said he plans to join family in Napa to pull together a few funds to send back home.

He can sympathize with his family in Turkey because he experienced a large earthquake when he was younger, he said. He remembered waking up to the room shaking violently and his mother holding onto the TV as she told him things were going to be OK.

Kara’s family slept in the street that night, and the next day he walked around his neighborhood and found people buried under rubble.

He might somewhat understand how the youngest in his family are feeling, but the emotions are still raw as the natural disaster’s impacts are fully realized.

“I don’t know how I feel,” he said. “I don’t want to think about it. I don’t want to feel that way.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.