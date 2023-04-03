One person was killed and two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Marin County, authorities said Monday.

The California Highway Patrol responded about 1:15 p.m. to the report of a crash involving a Subaru Crosstrek and two motorcycles on the highway near Fairfax-Bolinas Road, just north of Bolinas, according to a news release from the CHP.

One of the motorcyclists, a 60-year-old Forestville man, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s identity was not released Monday.

The second motorcycle rider, Daniel Orozco, 24, of Santa Rosa, suffered major injuries, including a broken collarbone, and was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The Subaru’s driver, Barabara Boucke, 83, of Stinson Beach, complained of chest pain and was taken in an ambulance to Marin General Hospital, the release said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, though drugs and alcohol did not seem to be a factor.

A portion of Highway 1 was temporarily closed for the investigation and was reopened just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

