Sonoma County man arrested after 5-hour standoff with authorities

A Sonoma County man was arrested Sunday with the help of a SWAT team after he threatened a man with a knife and then barricaded himself inside his home for more than nine hours, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Wilson, 38, was booked into the Sonoma County jail, where he remained held without bail Monday. He is suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, displaying a deadly weapon, making threats, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

The incident began at about 10 a.m. Sunday, when authorities got a report that Wilson was heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally while alone at his home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson had reportedly threatened “suicide by cop” if authorities came to his home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies opted not to go to the residence because no crime had been committed, according to the report.

At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a man Wilson lives with had pulled into their driveway and Wilson jumped out of a window and ran toward him with a kitchen knife. The man reportedly backed up his vehicle and drove away while Wilson chased him, officials said.

Upon receiving the report of this incident, deputies went to the home and saw Wilson was inside, officials said, adding that they also found blood on the porch.

They asked Wilson to come outside repeatedly but he refused and could be heard screaming, officials said.

Over the course of the standoff, Wilson broke a window, dropped three bloody kitchen knives onto the front porch, barricaded himself in a room using furniture and lit things on fire inside the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a gas can with a rag in it and saw gasoline poured out nearby, which prompted a response from firefighters with the Sonoma County Fire District in case the house caught fire, officials said.

At one point, Wilson came outside and walked toward some of the deputies with a kitchen knife in his hand, officials said.

The deputies ordered him to drop the knife before trying unsuccessfully to stop him by deploying stun guns and shooting 40mm less-lethal projectiles at him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson then went back in the house.

Authorities, including members of a hostage negotiations team, repeatedly tried to coax Wilson out of the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials said he threatened to kill or hurt the deputies if they came inside the house.

Deputies then got a search and arrest warrant and a SWAT team “placed a chemical agent in the house to get (Wilson) out of the house as safely as possible,” according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

Wilson came out of a window and was arrested “without further incident” at 7:20 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that he was treated for self-inflicted injuries.

