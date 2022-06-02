Sonoma County man dies after falling from Oregon cliff

A Penngrove man whose passion was landscape photography died Sunday after falling from a 300-foot cliff in southwest Oregon.

Nam Ing, 56, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint, about 20 miles south of Gold Beach in Curry County, Oregon, when he slipped off the trail and fell down a cliff, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward.

Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue responded to the scene along with Oregon State Police, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire and Cape Ferrelo Fire.

A search and rescue team with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office set up a rope system and lowered a medic to Ing, who was confirmed deceased.

Online records showed Ing previously lived in Rohnert Park and Long Beach. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were filled with landscape photographs.

The Sheriff's Office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”

“We seem to be called to that area often for rescues and recoveries,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

