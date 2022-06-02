Sonoma County man dies after falling from Oregon cliff
A Penngrove man whose passion was landscape photography died Sunday after falling from a 300-foot cliff in southwest Oregon.
Nam Ing, 56, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint, about 20 miles south of Gold Beach in Curry County, Oregon, when he slipped off the trail and fell down a cliff, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward.
Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue responded to the scene along with Oregon State Police, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire and Cape Ferrelo Fire.
A search and rescue team with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office set up a rope system and lowered a medic to Ing, who was confirmed deceased.
Online records showed Ing previously lived in Rohnert Park and Long Beach. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were filled with landscape photographs.
The Sheriff's Office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”
“We seem to be called to that area often for rescues and recoveries,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
