Sonoma County man narrowly avoids scammers impersonating law enforcement

On Monday afternoon, just as 72-year-old Patrick Lamb was wrapping up work, he got a call from an unknown number. Normally, he would have ignored it, but it was a local number, and he thought it might be a call from a doctor he was expecting.

Instead, the caller said he was with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. He told Lamb that a warrant had been issued for missing jury duty and that he needed to pay a $1,400 fine or he’d be arrested and have his car impounded.

Lamb was suspicious, especially because they requested the money via a prepaid debit card, but the call was convincing. Two callers — one purporting to be a sheriff’s deputy and the other claiming to be a dispatcher — passed him back and forth. They provided names and badge and citation numbers. There was what sounded like a police scanner playing in the background. They also told him he’d be bringing the money to the Sheriff’s Office on Ventura Avenue.

“They were very, very well prepared,” Lamb told me Tuesday.

Over the next hour-plus, the scammers kept him on the phone, asking for updates on his location and refusing to let him get off the line.

“Each step of the way was under their control, so they scared you into thinking they were watching your every move,“ Lamb said. ”It was terrifying. I’m just so glad that they didn’t get any money from me, but these guys were really professionals.”

First, he drove from work to his bank. When a teller confirmed that the ask seemed fishy, Lamb decided to drive to the sheriff’s office directly.

Sitting in the parking lot, he told the caller he wanted to talk to someone in person, the man on the other end of the call responded by telling Lamb to put his keys on the dash because someone would be coming out to tow his car and arrest him. He wouldn’t be able to call his wife until after booking or see a judge for 24 hours to 48 hours, the caller threatened.

“That freaked me out,” Lamb said, so he drove to Safeway on Mendocino Avenue as instructed, but instead of the Green Dot debit card they asked for, which the grocery store didn’t carry, he got a $500 Western Union money order. When the caller got upset, he decided he would risk calling their bluff, especially after he heard another voice in the background instructing some other scam victim on a different call to read them the number off a debit card.

“Then I basically hung up and drove home,” Lamb told me “Like come and get me.”

Scams like these aren’t new, but they tend to crop up in clusters with slightly shifting and increasingly sophisticated techniques.

A 2023 analysis from The Federal Trade Commission calculated that impostor scams were the most commonly reported type, causing people to lose $2.6 billion last year, almost one-third of all reported scam losses.

Calls may come from numbers that mimic the real contact information of the person or office being impersonated. Attempts might involve multiple people playing different parts, voice cloning or online tools used to pull up personal or local information in real time.

When I called the number used to scam Lamb, a man’s deep voice told me in the voicemail message I’d reached someone from the “Sonoma County Jury Commission,” which a staffer with the court later confirmed did not exist. “If this is a call in regards to a call that was made to you, just leave a message,” the voicemail message said.

Various law enforcement agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local agencies nationwide have all issued warnings about what are known as impostor scams.

Locally, the Petaluma Police Department, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Sonoma County District Attorney, among others, have also had to send out consumer alerts about these kinds of scams.

The web page for jury service on the Sonoma County superior court website features a “fraud alert” warning about a related scam. “Identity thieves targeting jury service have been soliciting personal information from the public by posing as jury staff calling to clear up a failure to appear for jury service,” text in bright yellow box reads. “Do not provide any information having to do with your bank or credit card to anyone claiming to be an officer of the court or of the law.” The message adds that the court will never call, email or send letters requesting money or personal data with regards to jury service.

“Scams in general tend to be fairly common and cyclical,” said Deputy Rob Dillion, spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. “The general theme involves someone impersonating an official and requesting personal information and/or immediate payment to resolve an issue. Scams of this nature can be as frequent as weekly reports until the public is widely informed and the scammers move on to another topic that isn’t as well known.”

He noted that the Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment over the phone to resolve an issue. Those who think they might be the target of a scam should not provide information, hang up and call the agency directly on a trusted number to confirm there are no issues to be resolved or report the attack, he said.

That goes for suspicious calls from other supposed officials, government departments or organizations as well. Other top tips from experts and officials to keep in mind: government agencies won’t call to confirm sensitive information, law enforcement and federal agencies won’t call and threaten you with arrest over payments, and there’s never a good reason to pay in cash or by gift card, prepaid debit card or money transfer app.

The Sonoma County District Attorney issues consumer alerts about local scam trends at: https://da.sonomacounty.ca.gov/about-us/crime-prevention/consumer-alerts. If worried about a jury-related scam in particular, call the Sonoma County’s Jury Services Division at 707-521-6640 or email scjury@sonomacourt.org.

