Sonoma County man over 65 in poor health died from COVID-19 at local hospital

The fifth Sonoma County resident to die from complications of the new coronavirus was a man over 65 with underlying medical conditions who died at a local hospital Sunday.

The unidentified man was transferred from an unnamed skilled nursing center to the hospital, where he was treated for less than 24 hours before dying, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Monday.

The information about the county’s fifth death came as the region posted 50 new cases of COVID-19 late Monday night, by far the biggest one-day jump since the virus emerged in early March.

The previous one-day high was 32 cases on Sunday.

Citing federal privacy laws, Mase declined to provide any further information about the person, his age, place of residence, occupation or any of the circumstances surrounding his death such as how, when and where he contracted COVID-19, a highly contagious infectious disease.

The latest fatality tied to the coronavirus, as well as recent spikes in area infections, raises “red flags,” she said, and points to the need for greater community vigilance against the elusive contagion that has lingered in the community since early March.

His death came only a couple of days after the county allowed the reopening last week of another wave of businesses — notably nail salons, gyms, yoga and massage studios and tattoo parlors — essentially now permitting most of local business and industry abruptly closed March 18 to resume operations.

“The additional death is extremely concerning, and our hearts go out to the five families that have lost individuals to coronavirus in our county,” Mase said during a press briefing. The earlier deaths, which occurred May 11, May 3, April 10 and March 20, each involved an older person in poor health.

The health officer said “there is cause for alarm” because the county’s number of viral infections is sharply escalating and now residents in skilled nursing centers and other residential care facilities for the elderly have contracted COVID-19.

When a resident at one of these residential care sites is confirmed to have the pathogen, all residents should be tested multiple times until each resident records two negative results, Mase said.

“We are trying to jump on that issue as quickly as we can to prevent further spread in these settings,” she said, noting new state guidelines also call for frequent testing of staff working at these care centers.

In the past week, there have been 170 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the number of cases per 100,000 residents has remained above 40.

According to the county’s COVID-19 website, the rate was 46.9 as of Monday.

That case rate was 41 per 100,000 residents in late May, when Mase hit the pause button on business reopenings for two weeks.

Although the county’s case rate has climbed significantly, the number of infected residents needing hospital care has remained low and the testing positivity rate remains around 2%.

The county’s coronavirus website shows only four residents hospitalized on Sunday, down from six on Saturday. In June so far, the most daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment has been seven, after a high of eight in a day in May, according to county data.

Ashley Boarman, a spokeswoman for Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, said Monday the northeast Santa Rosa medical center was not seeing an “uptick” in COVID-19 admissions.

Officials at Kaiser Permanente and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the county’s two other major medical centers, did not return messages on Monday.

As the virus spreads, Mase on Monday stressed the importance of abiding by county and state mandates for wearing face coverings, by using any fabric or cloth to cover the mouth and nose.

She said people are required to wear masks at all times at indoor public places and should maintain at least 6 feet from another person.

Masks are not required at home with immediate family.

Also, face coverings are required outside when people get closer than 6 feet to others who are not family.

Exemptions include: children under 2; people with a medical or mental health conditions; and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings. When dining or drinking at a restaurant, people are allowed to remove masks as long as they stay at least 6 feet from others.

