Sonoma County man sentenced in Santa Rosa 7-Eleven stabbing

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison after being convicted in an attack that occurred at a Santa Rosa 7-Eleven in February.

Dennis Marrow pleaded no contest last month to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He faced an additional charge of kidnapping following the Feb. 16 incident in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue.

An intoxicated Marrow hit the 7-Eleven clerk with a canned drink and vandalized the store before putting a case of beer in his vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

The vehicle was occupied by Marrow’s girlfriend, who officials have only identified as Jane Doe.

He returned to the store and was confronted by a customer who Marrow tried to punch. He got a knife from his vehicle and attacked the customer, who was stabbed in an arm, officials said.

Santa Rosa police described the customer as a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who drove himself to a hospital for an injury that wasn’t life threatening.

Marrow and Jane Doe left the store and she later dialed 911. Dispatchers noticed the woman “sounded distressed and (the) defendant was yelling and screaming,” according to the DA’s office.

Authorities found them at a gas station in the 9000 block of Old Redwood Highway in Windsor and arrested Marrow, according to Santa Rosa police.

The woman told investigators she drove him to 7-Eleven to warm up a burrito. She saw the confrontation, described Marrow as “highly intoxicated and irate” and thought she had to drive him from the scene to avoid injury, officials said.

Following the arrest, Marrow repeatedly violated a court order prohibiting him from contacting the woman, according to the DA’s office.

