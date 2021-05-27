More than 25% of Sonoma County’s 12-15 year-olds partly vaccinated

After two weeks of eligibility, more than 27% of Sonoma County’s 12-15-year-olds have received their first coronavirus vaccinations, a rate that has county health officials and local medical professionals highly encouraged.

“It’s an unbelievable rush,” said Sutter Health pediatrician Brian Prystowski.

Immunization is seen as a key element of fully reopening schools this fall — and keeping them open. That goal has been eagerly received by most educators. At least 87% of the county’s school employees are now vaccinated, said Sonoma County superintendent of schools Steve Herrington. Most families seem to want similar protection for their children.

“Schools will be open in the fall as long as we stay out of a surge effect,” Herrington said. “That’s why it’s imperative we get studs vaccinated, so we can create a safe environment for full instruction.”

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized by the FDA for kids in the 12-15 age range, but not yet formally approved, the state of California cannot require all students to be vaccinated in order to attend class.

“Will the state mandate that after formal approval? We don’t know,” Herrington said.

SCOE and the county’s public health department are teaming up to arrange several campus-based vaccination clinics. There was one at Sonoma Valley High School on Wednesday. Others are scheduled for tonight at McDowell Elementary School, Saturday at Elsie Allen High School (in partnership with Curative) and next Tuesday at Lawrence Jones Middle School.

The school sites all will have English/Spanish translators available.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.