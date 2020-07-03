Sonoma County poised to make homeless site near Oakmont permanent

A pop-up homeless shelter once envisioned as a temporary site on Santa Rosa’s eastern flank could soon be designated a permanent fixture at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center campus.

Sonoma County supervisors will discuss the sanctioned encampment at their Tuesday meeting, and Chairwoman Susan Gorin said the board will most likely be asked by county staff to make the camp permanent, a move that if approved would break a promise to residents of the nearby Oakmont Village senior community.

Gorin, who lives in Oakmont and represents the area, stands ready to oppose a permanent encampment, and Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who supports it, said she expects there will be pushback from neighbors.

“We will have people who will oppose it, and who will oppose it in a very passionate manner,” Zane said. “The onus is on us to demonstrate that this is a positive thing.”

The Los Guilicos Village, a 60-person shelter with services for homeless residents, was created at the end of January as part of a $12 million suite of solutions to help dismantle the Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment along Highway 12 in west Santa Rosa.

The Los Guilicos site was the first of what are now two government-sanctioned, managed homeless camps established in Santa Rosa this year to address an increasingly visible and concentrated homeless population in the city and its outskirts. The other camp, opened in May outside the Finley Community Center in northwest Santa Rosa, was designed by the city to take in dozens of people who set up tents this spring at Highway 101 underpasses in downtown.

The Los Guilicos development was distinguished by the hard-sided, 64-square-foot tiny homes erected to house camp occupants. But with on-site generators, portable toilets and showers, the camp was designed to be temporary. And key measures designed to give neighbors peace of mind — rules preventing residents from leaving the camp on their own, and 24-hour security – could prove cost prohibitive as the camp transitions to a more permanent posture, Zane and Gorin acknowledged.

Steve Spanier, president of the Oakmont Village Association, said he would reserve judgment on the county’s plans until he knew more, but called any move toward permanence disappointing, “because we were told otherwise.”

The camp was originally scheduled to close April 30, but county officials agreed to extend it until Aug. 1. Sonoma County initially budgeted $2.94 million for the shelter, including $390,000 for the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul to run the shelter for three months.

After extending its contract with St. Vincent de Paul, Sonoma County has allotted $133,000 per month toward operating expenses, although the nonprofit has found efficiencies to keep monthly costs at $124,000, according to Jack Tibbetts, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul and a Santa Rosa councilman.

He said he first caught wind of a possible move to make the camp permanent during a conversation last week with the county’s top homelessness official, Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, who is serving as the interim head of the Community Development Commission.

Through a spokesman, Robinson declined to comment “prior to board deliberations.”

Zane acknowledged that the idea of making Los Guilicos a permanent camp hasn’t been a discussion point for long, citing the pandemic and other homeless-related efforts the county’s Department of Health Services and Community Development Commission have been juggling.

“But I think it’s always been a possibility,” she said. “We discovered that we had a model that worked out there.”

Although there has not yet been robust communication with neighbors, Zane and other officials say many neighbors have come to support the Los Guilicos model, which accompanies basic necessities such as free meals, health care, individual shelters and hot showers with a navigation center meant to guide residents into more permanent housing.

To date, St. Vincent de Paul has secured more permanent shelter for 24 of the 82 residents it has served.

“I don’t think you argue with outcomes like that,” Zane said. “I think that’s pretty darn effective.”

Tibbetts seemed to agree, saying it wouldn’t make sense at this point to close the encampment. He cited ongoing, positive discussions with a nearby neighborhood group as further proof the shelter concept, which aims to move residents into more permanent living situations, is working.

“As of my last meeting with them two Mondays ago, they said there had been zero incidents,” Tibbetts said. “With those kinds of results, I think we should probably give strong consideration toward continuing.”