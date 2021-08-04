Sonoma County medical providers move to force employees to get COVID-19 shots

As coronavirus transmission escalates, certain Sonoma County health care providers are taking the lead in requiring vaccinations for their employees.

On Monday, Kaiser Permanente, one of the county’s largest hospital and health care systems, said all of its employees in California and beyond would have to get inoculated against COVID-19. The goal is having the entire workforce vaccinated by Sept. 20.

Kaiser has about 3,500 employees and doctors in Sonoma County, a spokesman said, and more than 149,000 workers and 16,000 physicians statewide.

Two weeks ago, the Petaluma Health Center also decided all workers there must get vaccinated. And Santa Rosa Community Health, the county’s largest group of community clinics, said it’s considering a similar employee inoculation mandate.

“We applaud what Kaiser is doing,” said Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health. “That’s what leadership is about.”

The county’s two other large hospital operators, Sutter Health and Providence St. Joseph Health, said Tuesday that for now they will not demand COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. They said they are following state rules, which allow for weekly testing as an alternative to getting inoculated.

The employee vaccination push by Kaiser and Petaluma Health Center comes as public health officials in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties Monday ordered all residents in the region to again wear face coverings indoors in public settings to curb coronavirus circulation.

Actions to require mask wearing and health care worker inoculations now is crucial as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the Bay Area and beyond. The delta strain, a highly transmissible mutation, is thought to be 60% more contagious than the previously dominant virus mutation.

Both Kaiser and Petaluma Health Center’s vaccination rules allow for medical or religious exemptions to COVID-19 shots, but neither medical provider expects widespread use of that avenue to avoid the inoculation.

“Our goal is to have a fully vaccinated workforce,” Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser’s senior vice president of hospital and health plan operations in Northern California, said Monday during a press conference.

“We know that is maybe more assertive than what other organizations are doing, but we have been a leader in preventing disease and in care innovation,” Gaskill-Hames said, noting that Kaiser is trying to set an example for other health care organizations, “not just in Northern California but Kaiser Permanente across our entire program, to make it mandated so that we can draw this to a close.”

Kaiser’s mandate goes further than the state’s latest coronavirus vaccination requirement Gov. Gavin Newsom issued July 26. Newsom’s edict requires all state employees and health care workers to be vaccinated or be tested for the virus on a weekly basis and they must wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

On Monday, Kaiser officials reported a vaccination rate of 78% for their health care and administrative workers, and a rate of 95% for Permanente Medical Group physicians.

Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center, said they’ve reached a vaccination rate of 91% for health center staff and 100% for medical providers, which includes doctors, dentists and psychologists. The Petaluma medical provider about 100 medical providers and close to 400 other employees.

Toledo said the organization was at an 85% vaccination rate among non-physician staff when they made the shots mandatory two weeks ago. Since then, more clinical staff have gotten inoculated and the only ones that have yet to do so are a few administrative and finance workers.

He said that non-physician clinical staff who have directly witnessed the health care effects of COVID-19 and the new variants are more likely to be vaccinated.

Kaiser’s vaccination mandate took some of the health care workers by surprise, said Renée Saldaña, a spokeswoman for SEIU United Healthcare Workers, a union representing a group of Kaiser’s health care workers.

The union fully supports vaccinations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Saldaña said, and is working with Kaiser to address union members’ concerns that the inoculation requirement is handled fairly.

It’s unclear at this time what will happen if Kaiser employees refuse to get vaccinated and do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption. The health care giant said they’re working closely with labor unions on implementing the mandate and do not yet have details to share on employee repercussions for resistance to getting vaccinated.

Wendy Young, executive director of the Sonoma County Medical Association, which represents local physicians’ interests, said her group supports vaccination mandates and whatever else it takes to reduce virus spread and avoid another emergency community shutdown. The association has been among several local groups conducting inoculation clinics in Sonoma County.

Meanwhile, Sutter and St. Joseph Health have thus far stopped short of forcing employees to get vaccinated against the resurging infectious disease.

Sutter Health said in a statement that it is “developing our own workforce vaccination policy and remains committed to the health and safety of our patients, workforce and the communities we serve.”

Providence St. Joseph Health officials, which run Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, said in a statement they will “continue to strongly encourage our caregivers to be vaccinated and we will follow California Department of Public Health mandates regarding vaccination.”

Fuchs, the CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, said her organization is also abiding by state vaccination guidelines, but is considering stricter rules.

“We have to get everybody vaccinated in order to stop this pandemic,” she said.

Kaiser officials said this fourth wave of COVID-19 could have been avoided. The Kaiser Permanente organization nationwide includes more than 216,000 employees and over 23,000 Permanente Medical Group physicians.

“Our health care workers are tired, they are disappointed that we’ve got a fourth surge,” Gaskill-Hames said. “We believe that this was mostly preventable with vaccinations.”

