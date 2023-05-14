It’s hard to count the reasons that drew mothers and grandmothers to a downtown Petaluma intersection Saturday, braving the midday heat and the shouted scorn of detractors, to call out for gun control laws.

By the time of the Moms Demand Action rally there were 649 reasons in 2023 alone. That’s the number of children and teenagers killed by guns in the United States in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit and nonpartisan website that seeks to track such deaths in the country in real time, by compiling data from news reports, law enforcement and other government agencies.

Ninety seven of those deaths were children under 11. The rest were teenagers under 18. Another 223 children and 1,350 teenagers have been injured by gun violence.

Melissa Zimmermann, a 40-year-old Petaluma mother, rallied because she’ll do anything to be sure her children aren’t next. Rallying was very little, compared to the possibility that, say, “I am one day going to throw my body over my child to protect them from a bullet,” Zimmermann said.

In the United States today, anything feels possible.

The family of a mother killed in the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart believes she died shielding her 2-month-old baby from the gunfire. The child survived but the gunman killed 22 people, including a 15-year-old boy. And last weekend, a man who rushed to the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, where a gunman killed eight people including three children, told news outlets he pulled a boy out from under his mother’s body.

“Don’t look away,” read one woman’s poster at the rally on the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Western Avenue.

The gunman in El Paso used a legally purchased assault rifle, the gunman in Allen carried three guns, including an assault rifle, and had five more in his car, all owned legally, according to authorities.

The more than 40 rally attendees called for federal lawmakers to ban the sale of such assault rifles, a politically difficult objective and one championed by longtime local congressman Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. They were among more than 9,000 mothers and grandmothers who rallied in over 200 towns nationwide the day before Mother’s Day, calling for the national ban.

Susan Soule, 71, had not planned to attend the rally, but joined in while walking by. Why?

On Jan. 23, she received word that her grandchildren, a 4-year-old girl and a 14-month old boy, were sheltering in a locked-down preschool in Half Moon Bay as a 66-year-old man went on a deadly rampage with a semiautomatic handgun nearby. He killed seven people with the legally purchased handgun, according to authorities.

Soule on Saturday signed up to stay active with Moms Demand Action, she told The Press Democrat.

“I don’t want kids dying every week and I don’t think it’s the will of the people,” she said.

If Sonoma County is a more liberal corner, the United States remains a polarized nation with the highest number of gun owners, by a long shot, in the world. So the rally-goers did draw detractors.

Some passersby stopped to debate, or upbraid, the mothers and grandmothers throughout the event, which lasted around two hours. Attendees called police after one interaction turned tense, with a man throwing coins toward protesters, calling it “Bloomberg’s money.” Police did not cite or arrest the man, who gave his name to a Press Democrat photographer as Sam, with no last name. He left without further incident.

Moms Demand Action is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization financed by the New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

“Some people say we’re brainwashed,” said Emily Moore, a mother of two preschool-age children from Penngrove, after one tense discussion with a proponent for more armed guards at schools over more gun control.

“I tend to feel similarly,” about those on the other side of the issue, Moore said.

Locally, Moms Demand Action has had success. Last December, Petaluma became the first city in Sonoma County to pass an ordinance requiring all firearms within city limits to be stored in a locked container or disabled with a locking device. The ordinance also requires people to report a lost or stolen gun within two days, a tightening from a previous five-day requirement.

Many young shooters get the guns they use from their home.

“(Locking them) is a prevention technique that can really affect the outcome of a troubled person’s life,” and the lives around them, Heather Jennings said.

Jennings, who attended Saturday’s rally, has advocated on gun issues locally, in Sacramento and nationally since 2013 — when a 20-year old killed 20 children and six adults with an assault rifle at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Jennings’ son was in first grade then.

Though it’s hard to remember amid mounting mass shootings, gun-control advocates have made progress, Jennings said, citing a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in January 2022.

The gun control safety package, which Biden signed a month after a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults, incentivized states to pass “red flag laws,” that allow judges to order weapons removed from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. It also expanded background checks on people between the ages of 18 and 21.

Just five months into 2023, however, Moms Demand Action warns the nation is on track for its “deadliest year on record for mass shootings.” But Jennings has hope.

“It’s an issue that is solvable,” she said. “That’s why I work on it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88