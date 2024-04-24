Skull found near Monte Rio in 2001 ID’d, officials investigating man’s past

DNA has been used to identify a skull found more than 20 years ago near Monte Rio and investigators are now trying to determine how the man died, officials said Tuesday.

An area resident found the skull, which belonged to Jeffrey Thomas Rupen, on Feb. 15, 2001 and brought it to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Rosa.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the skull was found on Motorcycle Mountain off Duncan Road, near Monte Rio. No other human remains were found.

An early investigation by an anthropologist determined the skull belonged to a white man between the ages of 25 and 40 and he was likely a homicide victim.

His DNA was submitted in late 2022 to the DNA Doe Project, a Sebastopol organization that has helped identify other human remains found across Sonoma County.

Rupen, a North Carolina native, was identified after DNA led investigators to his brother in March 2023.

Born in 1958, he attended Columbia University in New York to study political science, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He moved to California sometime after becoming estranged from his family in 1980 and it’s rumored he became a house painter, officials said.

Investigators are asking the public for information that may explain who Rupen was and how he died.

The Sheriff’s Office’s cold case unit can be reached at 707- 565-2727 or sheriff-coldcase@sonoma-county.org.

