Sonoma County: More than half of coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered

Over half the doses of coronavirus vaccine shipped to Sonoma County have already been administered, public health officials said Tuesday, though the county still lacks critical data needed to fully track the performance of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

More than two weeks after the first vaccine arrived in Sonoma County, public health officials do not know exactly how many doses have been dispensed to elderly residents and their caregivers in skilled nursing facilities, a crucial front in the battle to defeat COVID-19.

Statewide, only about a third of the available doses had been administered, Gov. Gavin Newsom lamented Monday. The slower-than-expected rollout of vaccinations, blamed on a variety of factors, threatens to delay an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 27,000 Californians and shut down large swathes of public life.

On Tuesday, eight new COVID-related deaths were reported in Sonoma County, bringing the local death toll to 204. The county recorded 132 new cases Tuesday, one day after it posted a record 629 cases — the most in a single day since the virus was first detected in Sonoma County last March. Over the last two weeks the county has averaged 210 new cases a day, down slightly from 249 cases a day in the previous two-week period.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and others working on the county’s response to COVID-19 insisted this week the distribution of coronavirus vaccines is going smoothly in the county.

“So far, we’ve gotten doses. And we’re getting them out to our partners,” Mase said during a press briefing Monday. “And hopefully they’re getting into the people that need to be vaccinated as efficiently as possible. I’m not sure how it’s been in other parts of the country. But here, we’ve got sort of an ‘all boots on the ground’ approach.”

In a video presentation to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Mase said the county had administered 7,445 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. It represents slightly more than half of the 14,650 doses — 5,850 of Pfizer, 8,800 of Moderna — the county has received from the state.

However, the county does not have data on vaccinations at nursing homes, where residents and staff are served by CVS and Walgreens under a federal partnership.

As of Dec. 28, the two pharmacy chains had been allocated just over 90,000 doses in California, the state Department of Public Health reports. The state data doesn’t break down those numbers by county or detail the actual number of doses received.

Mase said the real number of Sonoma County residents vaccinated by the county and its partner hospitals is likely higher than 7,445, with data continuing to flow in. She expects Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center to administer another 1,000 shots by the end of this week, and similar outcomes at Santa Rosa Memorial and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospitals.

Those projections paint a rosier picture than may have been expected by anyone who listened to Newsom on Monday, when he expressed frustration that the state had gotten only about 35% of its supply of vaccine doses into the arms of eager Californians. But even Mase’s report falls short of the immediacy some had hoped for.

It is unclear what, exactly, is causing the lag.

“There’s different parts of the whole process that have potentially slowed the administration of vaccine, in all the counties,” Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the deputy public health officer, said. “On every call we’ve been on with the state, every county is experiencing some level of all these bottlenecks.”

The challenges faced by counties include navigating public-private partnerships, ensuring the super-cold storage demanded for the Pfizer vaccine and, most ominous, the reluctance of some health care professionals to consent to being vaccinated.

Registering vaccine providers on the state data system is another challenge, Baldwin said, because of a shortage of state staff to process requests. In addition, the county doesn’t know how many doses it’s slated to receive until a week before a refrigerated shipment goes out.

Several supervisors advocated for the appointment of a “vaccination czar” from outside government to coordinate distribution and messaging. Much of the talk, though, focused on a perceived lack of communication flowing from county offices, especially the Department of Health Services, to members of the public.

“At the end of the day, they want to know when and how they’re going to get their vaccination,” Supervisor Susan Gorin said.

She mentioned seniors living in the Oakmont retirement community, in assisted living facilities and in age-restricted mobile home parks. “The mobilization and the logistics of that will probably surpass everything that we have been working on for the past nine months in the pop-up testing,” Gorin said.