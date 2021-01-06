Subscribe

Sonoma County: More than half of coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2021, 9:15PM
Updated 1 minute ago

Over half the doses of coronavirus vaccine shipped to Sonoma County have already been administered, public health officials said Tuesday, though the county still lacks critical data needed to fully track the performance of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

More than two weeks after the first vaccine arrived in Sonoma County, public health officials do not know exactly how many doses have been dispensed to elderly residents and their caregivers in skilled nursing facilities, a crucial front in the battle to defeat COVID-19.

Statewide, only about a third of the available doses had been administered, Gov. Gavin Newsom lamented Monday. The slower-than-expected rollout of vaccinations, blamed on a variety of factors, threatens to delay an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 27,000 Californians and shut down large swathes of public life.

On Tuesday, eight new COVID-related deaths were reported in Sonoma County, bringing the local death toll to 204. The county recorded 132 new cases Tuesday, one day after it posted a record 629 cases — the most in a single day since the virus was first detected in Sonoma County last March. Over the last two weeks the county has averaged 210 new cases a day, down slightly from 249 cases a day in the previous two-week period.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and others working on the county’s response to COVID-19 insisted this week the distribution of coronavirus vaccines is going smoothly in the county.

“So far, we’ve gotten doses. And we’re getting them out to our partners,” Mase said during a press briefing Monday. “And hopefully they’re getting into the people that need to be vaccinated as efficiently as possible. I’m not sure how it’s been in other parts of the country. But here, we’ve got sort of an ‘all boots on the ground’ approach.”

In a video presentation to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Mase said the county had administered 7,445 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. It represents slightly more than half of the 14,650 doses — 5,850 of Pfizer, 8,800 of Moderna — the county has received from the state.

However, the county does not have data on vaccinations at nursing homes, where residents and staff are served by CVS and Walgreens under a federal partnership.

As of Dec. 28, the two pharmacy chains had been allocated just over 90,000 doses in California, the state Department of Public Health reports. The state data doesn’t break down those numbers by county or detail the actual number of doses received.

Mase said the real number of Sonoma County residents vaccinated by the county and its partner hospitals is likely higher than 7,445, with data continuing to flow in. She expects Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center to administer another 1,000 shots by the end of this week, and similar outcomes at Santa Rosa Memorial and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospitals.

Those projections paint a rosier picture than may have been expected by anyone who listened to Newsom on Monday, when he expressed frustration that the state had gotten only about 35% of its supply of vaccine doses into the arms of eager Californians. But even Mase’s report falls short of the immediacy some had hoped for.

It is unclear what, exactly, is causing the lag.

“There’s different parts of the whole process that have potentially slowed the administration of vaccine, in all the counties,” Dr. Kismet Baldwin, the deputy public health officer, said. “On every call we’ve been on with the state, every county is experiencing some level of all these bottlenecks.”

The challenges faced by counties include navigating public-private partnerships, ensuring the super-cold storage demanded for the Pfizer vaccine and, most ominous, the reluctance of some health care professionals to consent to being vaccinated.

Registering vaccine providers on the state data system is another challenge, Baldwin said, because of a shortage of state staff to process requests. In addition, the county doesn’t know how many doses it’s slated to receive until a week before a refrigerated shipment goes out.

Several supervisors advocated for the appointment of a “vaccination czar” from outside government to coordinate distribution and messaging. Much of the talk, though, focused on a perceived lack of communication flowing from county offices, especially the Department of Health Services, to members of the public.

“At the end of the day, they want to know when and how they’re going to get their vaccination,” Supervisor Susan Gorin said.

She mentioned seniors living in the Oakmont retirement community, in assisted living facilities and in age-restricted mobile home parks. “The mobilization and the logistics of that will probably surpass everything that we have been working on for the past nine months in the pop-up testing,” Gorin said.

Chris Coursey, sworn in this week as supervisor, took aim at the county’s Emergency Services website, the central hub for local COVID statistics. The site is full of information, Coursey acknowledged, but he wondered if most citizens can navigate it easily.

“There must be a way to elevate the answer for Sonoma County residents, on Google,” Coursey said. “If (vaccination) is the big question that hospitals are getting, and that supervisors’ offices are getting, maybe we ought to think about changing what pops up when someone goes to any Sonoma County website.”

The county has added a COVID-19 vaccination update to its coronavirus data pages, documenting recent numbers and a graph broadly depicting the county’s progress in vaccinating various populations in the state’s recommended vaccination hierarchy.

As of now, Sonoma County is deep into Phase 1A, Tier 1 of the program, a category that includes staff at acute care hospitals, psychiatric wards and corrections system hospitals; residents and staff at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities; paramedics and EMTs, and those working at dialysis centers. Many have already received a first dose, and Baldwin said the county expects to begin second doses next week.

Mase said she wants tiers 2 and 3 — which include people such as home health care workers, public health field staff, county jail medical workers, lab technicians and dentists — completed by the end of January.

The county is hoping to energize the process in a number of ways. For example, local government has contracted with Safeway to vaccinate county staff and other groups, with 11 Sonoma County outlets on board, Mase said. She hopes her department can work with local paramedics and EMTs to staff pop-up vaccination sites, perhaps at locations currently being used for pop-up coronavirus testing, and that the Department of Emergency Management can take mobile vaccinations on the road.

The state has promised to send additional personnel to administer the vaccine, too, though it hasn’t yet stated when or how many.

While conflicts may arise as pressure builds to vaccinate as many people as possible while prioritizing those most in need, Mase assured supervisors that interest groups will not be able to influence her or other county staff into altering the order.

“Everything is being directed by risk and by science,” she said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine