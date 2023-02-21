Sonoma County moves forward with managed homeless camps on county sites in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously declared a shelter crisis tied to a growing homeless camp on the Joe Rodota Trail and advanced a plan to establish managed camps for trail residents and other homeless individuals at two Santa Rosa locations owned by the county.

The decision paves the way for up to 80 total tents and 25 RVs on parking lots at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building and on the county’s own administrative campus in the northern part of the city.

County staff will have to finalize the locations in the coming days after further review.

Funding the sites for about a year is expected to cost at least $3 million, using a mixture of sources including American Rescue Plan Act and MediCal Reimbursement funds.

The camps would be fenced and have security, bathrooms and showers, storage areas and provide services, such as behavioral and physical health care, housing navigation and benefit assistance.

“This is designed to provide services to get people out of a tent and into housing which will open up a tent for the next person,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair. “This is how we have designed the system.”

Coursey said he hopes the county will open the site, or sites, by the beginning of March — a timeline staff outlined Tuesday.

The move marks a new step for the county as it grapples with providing enough beds for individuals camping on the streets, particularly along Joe Rodota Trail, which has been repeatedly closed over the past five years to deal with sprawling homeless camps.

On Tuesday, county staff estimated there are 50 people living in an encampment on the county-owned trail, just four weeks after the officials cleared an encampment in January. Coursey said he biked Monday along the trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol and counted over 70 tents.

By law, the county cannot clear homeless residents from public property unless it can offer shelter to those being moved.

"We're stuck in a cycle,“ said Dave Kiff, Sonoma County’s homeless services division director. ”We keep clearing, we keep housing."

Among all of the alternative housing solutions embraced by local governments in recent years to curb homelessness, including converted motels, tent villages and the purchase of three single-family homes, the county has yet to embrace managed tent sites until now.

County officials said Tuesday they hoped the managed sites would help break the cycle that’s played out especially with trail residents.

Still, the plan was met with resistance from neighbors of the favored sites and veterans who have priority use of the Santa Rosa building for meetings and events.

“This plan fails to consider veteran memorial building users, health and safety issues, and the adjacent neighborhood,” Jamie, a veteran who did not give her last name, told the board. “The county appears unwilling to consider how the move will impact the veteran community.”

Speakers also detailed concerns about visible drug use, trash and a reduced sense of safety they feared would come with the new camps.

Many community members also criticized the county for not proving more advanced notice of Tuesday’s meeting. The board’s agenda outlining the proposal was released only on Friday.

“To think the county has showed so little concern thus far about engaging the neighborhood, doesn’t instill much confidence,” said Tim Smith, a former longtime county supervisor and neighbor of the county campus.

Other speakers supported the plan, in favor of restoring trail access. They noted that other sites like tiny home village on the Los Guilicos campus across from Oakmont and the site at the Finley Community Center had not severely impacted neighbors despite similar concerns.

“We’re talking about 50-75 people who are outside today,” said Adrienne Lauby, co-founder of Homeless Action and president of Sonoma Applied Village Services. “And tomorrow night they’re going to be outside in the freeze and the rain, and something has to be done.”

Several county leaders stressed that the situation could not wait long.

“This is an urgent situation,” said County Administrator Christina Rivera. “I think it’s important to understand that we want to avoid a fast paced growth that we saw back in 2019.”

She was referring to the county’s largest-ever unsanctioned camp, which grew in late 2019 and early 2020 to nearly 300 people. To clear and relocate those residents, the Board of Supervisors agreed to spend up to $12 million — the beginning of an unprecedented surge in homelessness spending that picked up through the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the close of the meeting Coursey and Kiff committed to hold community meetings to address their concerns.

