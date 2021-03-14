Sonoma County moves into red tier, restaurants, gyms and other businesses let more customers indoors

There was a new special on the menu Sunday for the breakfast rush at Dierk’s Parkside Cafe in Santa Rosa: inside tables.

After more than seven months with strict pandemic restrictions in place to help stem the spread of COVID-19, more Sonoma County businesses were finally allowed to resume indoor operations Sunday.

From indoor dining at restaurants to inside workouts at gyms, public activities got a restart for those businesses that have withstood the long shutdown.

Dierk’s had been serving diners at 11 outdoor tables, but Sunday began seating customers at four tables and counter spots inside.

“I think it feels really good just to have people back in here,” said longtime waitress Amber Keogh. “It’s one step toward normalcy. Plus, it’s less cold.”

Unlike many other Bay Area counties, Sonoma County had been stuck in the purple tier, the most restrictive stage of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, because of high transmission rates of the infectious disease.

California reached a key vaccination milestone Friday with the vaccination of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents, a turning point in the battle against the virus.

With that threshold reached, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services announced that Sonoma, Mendocino and 11 other counties could move into the red tier of the state’s four-stage community reopening plan — signaling the resumption of more business and other public activities.

The advance also gives schools for all grades, from transitional kindergarten through grade 12, permission to resume in-person instruction with certain conditions and modifications for campuses.

Local restaurants and gyms can welcome customers indoors again, with limits on capacity. Grocery stores and retail shops can expand the number of people allowed inside.

Movie theaters, zoos and aquariums that have totally shut down can welcome patrons back at 25% capacity.

Other businesses allowed to reopen include breweries and distilleries without food service, which will be able to serve customers with limited operations that require reservations. Bars that don’t serve food must remain closed until the county’s case rates improve even further and the area is allowed into a less restricted category.

To stay open, the county’s daily virus infection rate must go no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. The county’s case rate, released weekly, was at 9 on Tuesday, or an adjusted level of 8.2 per 100,000, an amount recalculated based on the number of COVID-19 tests residents are taking.

Sonoma Fit, which operates gyms in Petaluma, Sonoma and Novato, reopened its Petaluma gym for indoor workouts on Sunday. About a dozen people were working out indoors early Sunday afternoon, lifting weights and exercising on treadmills. All wore masks.

The gym had a temperature scanner at the entrance to check members for fever and had placed spray bottles of cleaner at every workout machine. Tents, used for outdoor exercise classes, will remain up for the time being.

