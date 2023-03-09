Sonoma County is moving ahead with plans to open a managed homeless camp on the county’s government campus in northern Santa Rosa.

The county has filed a permit application to set up an emergency housing site with capacity for 90 tents, each with one bed, in the parking lot of the county’s planning department on Ventura Avenue.

Pending approval by the planning department, the site would be permitted for up to six months, said Dave Kiff, Sonoma County’s homeless services division director.

It would be the first managed outdoor homeless housing site sanctioned by the county, which up until now has used an assortment of other options, including tiny homes, converted motels and single-family homes, to expand its transitional housing supply for homeless people.

The move is aimed at clearing a growing encampment from the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa. Without such immediate action, officials worry the camp could continue to balloon and jeopardize access to the public path, which leads 8.5 miles from Santa Rosa to Sebastopol.

There are an estimated 81 tents on the trail, said Kiff. He added the county did not know if all tents were occupied.

“We think this site being on the county campus is an appropriate way for the county to show that it takes this seriously and takes neighborhood concern seriously enough to place it on the county campus,” Kiff said.

The county had also identified the parking lot of the Santa Rosa Memorial Veterans Building as another possible location, with 80 to 100 spaces divided between that site and the county campus. Now, the county is aiming to keep the beds all on one site and concentrate resources there, Kiff said.

“This is more tents than we thought could fit on that lot,” Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said of the Ventura Avenue site.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $3 million in initial funding for the effort during a special meeting on Feb. 21. That meeting — where the board also declared a shelter crisis related to the Joe Rodota Trail — and the related proposal was only announced the previous Friday, ahead of a long weekend, angering neighbors who said the county should have provided more notice.

The move faces strong opposition from residents in each area who are worried about neighborhood impacts, including safety, and frustrated with the county’s communication regarding the plans.

Coursey, whose district takes in the Veterans Building site — Supervisor James Gore’s district encompasses the county campus — said the county plans to hold a community meeting on Monday to further discuss any concerns.

He added that the proposed location is across the street from his office in the county’s administration building, allowing him and fellow supervisors to keep close eye on the operation.

“I understand (neighbors’) concerns and I also know that the only way I can allay those concerns is by making sure this shelter works the way that we say it will,” Coursey said. “That it does not have the negative impacts they fear, because it’s well managed.”

The county is contracting with DEMA Consulting & Management Inc, a company the county has paid to operate emergency and transitional housing sites throughout the pandemic, to manage the site, Kiff said.

It will include 24/7 security, fencing, a food station, restrooms with shower facilities, bans on onsite drug and alcohol use and quiet hours, among other rules, Kiff said.

Kiff said his goal is to open the site the week of March 20, “weather and permits permitting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.