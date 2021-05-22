Sonoma County moving toward permanent all-mail elections

Meetings will be on Zoom at 6 p.m. on May 24, 27 and 28, with the first session focusing on disabled voters, the second on non-English speakers and the third on both groups.

Sonoma County is preparing to implement a new elections plan that would involve mailing ballots to all registered voters for all elections starting with the June 2022 primary vote.

Authorized by Democratic lawmakers in the Voters Choice Act of 2016, the plan would permanently replace precinct polling places with a smaller number of vote centers open for multiple days and serving any county voter.

Both features mimic the voting process California adopted in the November 2020 all-mail election, when Sonoma County’s 90.6% turnout was the highest in the state.

“It is a more modern election model that provides more convenience for voters and greater flexibility in times of disaster,” said Deva Proto, the county registrar of voters.

The new system essentially makes every voter a permanent mail-in voter, she said, noting that 84% of county’s 303,000 registered voters are currently in that category.

Backed by California Common Cause and the League of Women Voters, the legislation creating the Voters Choice Act election model was approved by 27 state Senate Democrats with 11 Republicans opposed.

“The VCA is an important modernization tool that can improve engagement in elections,” said David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political science professor who focuses on state and local elections.

That greater involvement and convenience for voters will benefit Democratic candidates, McCuan said, and “comes in direct contrast to what we see among GOP legislators in states like Florida, Georgia and Texas” who are imposing new voter restrictions, he said.

The mail voting system is “pretty close to the opposite of what former President Donald Trump said is wrong with elections,” he noted. Experts have generally regarded voting with mail ballots as secure and an inclusive way to conduct elections. Trump repeatedly questioned the integrity of mail ballots despite voting that way himself last year.

John Tuteur, the Napa County registrar of voters, said the VCA system “has been good for our voters, good for our staff and good for democracy.”

Napa volunteered as one of the original 14 pilot counties included in the legislation and was one of five counties implementing the system in June 2018.

Election costs increased with the purchase of equipment at vote centers and operating costs have been higher primarily because vote center workers require more training and work more days than polling place staffers, Tuteur said.

Fifteen counties, representing more than half the state’s registered voters, are applying the model to the 2020 election cycle.

“We encourage early voting, we encourage mail ballots,” said Debbie McKay of the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County. “We want people to have as many ways to vote as possible.”

“The VCA adapts our voting model to give Californians, who are often leading busy lives with increasingly demanding schedules, the ability to conveniently receive and cast their ballots in our elections and make their voices heard in our democracy,” Kiyana Asemanfar, program manager with California Common Cause, said in an email.

Sonoma County supervisors authorized the move to the VCA model, recommended by Proto, at their March 16 meeting.

The county received more than $1.2 million in federal and state grants and from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life for equipment to handle the November election that will also be used under the new system, Proto said.

She expects to open 31 vote centers, with seven open for 11 days and the rest for four days of voting, with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on early voting days and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In addition to convenience, the centers will provide voters with in-person bilingual support and enable citizens to register and vote on the same day, Proto said.

Voters may drop off a completed ballot, get a replacement ballot or use a voting machine at a center. Ballots may also be returned by mail or at a secure drop box.

The VCA model will increase protection against voter fraud, enable faster vote processing and offer “disaster resilience,” Proto said, by making it easier to vote during an emergency or an evacuation.

The system won’t reduce costs due to the extended operating hours at the centers, she said.

