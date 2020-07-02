Sonoma County museums to open next week if state allows

Two major Sonoma County museums are planning to reopen next week, joining a third that resumed operations this week, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest order closing museums and other indoor venues in 19 other counties makes the future more uncertain than ever.

“If we’re allowed, we definitely will open July 8, but we will abide by the guidelines on reopening,” said Gina Huntsinger, the new executive director of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa.

Like other museums in the county, the Schulz Museum has been closed to the public since mid-March in response to state and county orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new exhibit, “Lucy! Fussbudget to Feminist,” is already in place and the museum’s staff of 25 is ready to return to work. But the reopening will be postponed if Newsom extends his closure order to Sonoma County.

“We’re being flexible and preparing for both possibilities,” Huntsinger said. “We’re excited to let people come in again and laugh. People need some relief from their stress, but all we can control is what’s happening in the museum.”

Another museum, the Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa, also plans to reopen next week after months of being closed. It planned to let members visit Thursday and Friday, then reopen to the public July 9. But museum staff will follow any changes in state and county guidelines, including closure orders.

“If Sonoma County ends up on the closure list, we’ll of course comply and help support the effort to contain the spread of the virus,” said Katie Azanza, the museum’s marketing and visitor experience manager.

“The timing would be really unfortunate, but the health and safety of our visitors, staff and community is more important. We had already started drafting our closing procedures, anticipating a back-and-forth effect of opening and closing over the next few months,” Azanza said.

The museum has offered online programs since closing in March and will continue those efforts.

In downtown Sonoma, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art reopened Wednesday with its new exhibit “California Rocks! Photographers Who Made the Scene, 1960-1980,” with masks required and social distancing in place.

“We did open, but it was with the understanding that things may change. This has been an evolving situation,” said Linda Keaton, the museum’s executive director. “If that is the order, we will shut down.”

For updates, check schulzmuseum.org for the Charles M. Schulz Museum, museumsc.org for the Museum of Sonoma County or svma.org for the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.