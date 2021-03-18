Sonoma County museums reopening after pandemic hiatus

Sonoma County museums are welcoming back visitors after remaining closed most the past year due to pandemic restrictions.

Museums were given the green light Sunday to open at 25% customer capacity as the county finally emerged from the most restrictive tier of the state’s four-stage reopening plan. Sonoma’s advance from the purple to the red stage cleared the way for museums, restaurants, gyms and other businesses resume indoor operations with modifications.

Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, which showcases the work and legacy of the late Peanuts comic strip creator who called the city home, is set to reopen March 24.

The museum briefly opened last July when some pandemic limitations were temporarily lifted. But like Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, it was forced to close after only a few days as the county saw a summer surge of coronavirus cases.

Gina Huntsinger, the museum’s director, said the downtime has given staff members the chance to catalog museum archives and prepare new displays of Schulz’s sketches and personal letters. One addition is two murals Schulz originally made on the walls of his children’s room in their Minneapolis home in the 1950s.

“It’s been a year of incredible growth for everyone,” Huntsinger said. “We’ve done some very meaningful work with our collections and archives.”

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, like many museums and galleries during the pandemic, created virtual exhibitions, classes and other programming to be experienced from home.

One online series explored the photography and poetry of Southern California artist Edward Ruscha. It featured poets from across the country, as well as the photography curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art Sarah Meister discussing Ruscha’s work.

“The closure was really an opportunity for us to develop that part of our services,” said Linda Keaton, the museum’s executive director. “We’re going to continue developing those digital platforms.”

When the museum opens to members only on March 24, it will unveil a new exhibition of Ruscha’s art and photos dating back to the ’60s. Non-members can visit the following week, and admission will be free through the end of April.

At Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, the “House of Happy Walls” museum reopened to the public Wednesday, after being closed since March 14, 2020.

The 1,400-acre park, which had been the home of the “The Call of the Wild” author, and its trails had remained accessible and a popular destination for most of the pandemic.

When the Glass fire threatened the park in September, staff scrambled to remove displays and artifacts from London’s life that were held in the museum. The blaze didn’t reach the park, and the museum’s artifacts were returned in February ahead of the reopening.

“We’ve had throngs of visitors who have been admiring the museum from outside and longing to get in again,” said Matt Leffert, executive director of the London park.

During the long closure, many museums struggled to raise money since in-person events were canceled. As a result, the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa had to make cuts to its budget. But the continued support of members and donors kept the museum afloat, said Katie Azanza, its marketing manager.

The museum aims to reopen by the end of the month, when it will feature a new 35-year anniversary exhibit pulling from its permanent art collection.

Azanza said she’s been receiving calls and emails from eager members ever since the news broke this week that museums would be permitted to reopen.

“People are very excited to come back, and we’re excited to welcome them,” she said.

