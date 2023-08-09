Sonoma County’s interim director of emergency management, Jeff DuVall, is set to become the department’s permanent director.

DuVall, 42, has served in the interim role since March when his predecessor, Chris Godley, stepped down after more than four years leading the county’s responses to wildfires, floods, droughts and other emergencies.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve and serve in this role,” DuVall said. “We’ve made great strides in our emergency management here in the county and one of my big tasks is to be looking forward into the future and what that looks like for us.”

The Department of Emergency Management has 15 employees and a $7.9 million operating budget. DuVall's starting salary will be $185,461, according to the news release. His appointment will take effect on Aug. 15 pending approval from the Board of Supervisors.

“Jeff brings tremendous knowledge and lived experience to the role,” Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said in the news release. “We are in good hands with him at the helm, and I’m confident the good work of the department will continue.”

County Administrator Christina Rivera recommended DuVall for the position following a nationwide recruitment, the release said.

The department is tasked with planning and coordinating county response to emergencies. Its responsibilities include managing the emergency operations center, conducting training and emergency deployments and operating the county’s emergency notification system, according to a county news release.

Sonoma County has gone through more than a dozen local emergencies over the past four years, according to county data.

The department has undergone extensive changes in the aftermath of the 2017 firestorm when county officials grappled with blowback from poor emergency preparedness and the region’s yearslong recovery.

Godley was brought in first as an emergency management consultant and then as director to lead the reshaped department through its first days as an independent department; it was previously housed under Fire and Emergency Services.

DuVall is ready to carry that work forward.

DuVall joined the department in 2019 as deputy director. Before Sonoma County, DuVall worked for the City of Anaheim first as a fire dispatcher and later as the city’s emergency manager.

Emergency response and preparedness is his “calling,” he said.

“It’s our job to constantly be paranoid and worried about what the next emergency is, and what we’re going to do beforehand to plan and prepare,” DuVall said. “And what we’re going to do to respond and mitigate and recover from that event.”

His goals include advancing efforts to establish a countywide network of warming and cooling stations when temperatures reach extreme degrees and developing plans that look at how climate change will factor into emergencies, including drought, and how the county should respond.

Long-term planning for local disasters involves looking at how those emergencies have played out in years past, how population change might affect needs and how those events might change in coming years, DuVall said.

“We can plan now and have what we need,” DuVall said. “I’m very fortunate, I work with a great group of professionals here in the department.”

