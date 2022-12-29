Sonoma County has announced a new interim director who will take over the helm of the county’s human resources department.

Janell Crane, a longtime county employee, will lead the department on an interim basis starting Jan. 7, 2023, the county announced Tuesday.

She will succeed Christina Cramer, who is leaving the role after eight years for a new position in Marin County, a county news release said.

Cramer is the latest among a number of county department leaders to leave the county in the past two years.

Crane’s appointment comes as the county prepares to negotiate new contracts with several labor groups representing county employees. The county is also battling a 12.3% vacancy rate, according to a December staff report. In April, Cramer said employee burnout and the county’s struggle to compete with private employers, particularly in the health care industry, were among the factors contributing to the high rate.

“We have important work ahead,” Crane said. “I’m excited to work with our HR team and other county departments to recruit and retain top-notch public servants while supporting the Board of Supervisors’ strategic initiatives to improve organizational excellence and racial equity in county government.”

Crane, 50, has worked as deputy director of human resources for the last two years and has been a county employee since 1995, the release said.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with (Crane’s) values, experience and skills to step in at this time and fill this important role,” Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said in the release.

As interim director, Crane will be tasked with overseeing a department with 65 employees and an operating budget of $123.7 million. Her annual salary will be $185,806, the release said.

