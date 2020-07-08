Sonoma County nearing new closures as state moves to put county on watch list

Sonoma County officials backtracked Wednesday evening, saying new pandemic restrictions on indoor business operations likely would not be imposed until Sunday or Monday after confusion Wednesday over the county’s status with the California Department of Public Health.

An initial communication from county health officials to elected supervisors Tuesday night saying the county had been notified it was on the state’s watch list proved incorrect.

In actuality, the county is being monitored for placement on the watch list, due to its elevated COVID hospitalizations and other benchmarks.

The county is expected to be placed on the watch list as soon as Friday, and assuming the outlook does not improve over the subsequent days – and it is not expected to – the state will impose new restrictions at the beginning of next week.

Those limits are designed to curtail “indoor business activities "which promote the mixing of populations beyond households and make adherence to physical distancing and wearing face coverings difficult,“ according to the state Department of Public Health website.

That includes closing down bars, plus indoor dining and drinking at breweries, restaurants and wineries, many of which just reopened weeks ago.

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers, museum and cardrooms also must be shuttered The restrictions would last for at least three weeks, with possible extensions based on caseload conditions in the county.

More than two dozen counties statewide, including Napa and Marin, also on the watch list.

Though the county is out of compliance in eight coronavirus-related benchmarks, three are of particular concern. They include a case rate of nearly 108 per 100,000 population and a diminishing number of available intensive care beds, now just 6%, or two actual beds, normally available at local hospitals, though surge capacity is available, Health Officer Sundari Mase has said.

But it’s the three-day average increase in hospitalizations, last updated at 62%, that has generated the most scrutiny from the state. Anything above 10% is considered beyond the threshold, though Mase has repeatedly cautioned that Sonoma County’s relatively low hospitalization rate means even a small increase can throw the percentage off.

Tuesday’s errant notice came from Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson to the Board of Supervisors. It conflated the state’s monitoring of Sonoma County with its actual placement on the list.

Board of Supervisors Chair Susan Gorin used that mistaken interpretation in her post on Facebook late Tuesday night to say that the county had been added to the watch list.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: This story has been revised to correct misinformation that was provided Tuesday and Wednesday by Sonoma County officials.