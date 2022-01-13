Sonoma County needs public input on wildfire plan

Beginning Thursday, the public may weigh in on a long-term Sonoma County plan to enhance wildfire protections and minimize damage.

A draft of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan will be presented during a 6 p.m. Zoom meeting for Sonoma County’s second district, which includes Petaluma.

The plan and other upcoming meetings are listed on the plan’s official website.

“There’s gonna be lot of information presented at these meetings to give people context to what we are doing,” said Bradley Dunn, policy manager with Sonoma County’s Permit & Resource Management Department.

The 400-page plan identifies high-risk areas and prioritizes projects designed to minimize the threat and damage of wildfires.

Projects include developing an evacuation plan for Bohemian Highway communities in the western county, a prescribed burn in the Sugarhood Complex area east of Santa Rosa and improving emergency response and preparedness in the Camp Meeker area.

The plan is expected to go before the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for approval later this year.

“Wildfire has been in our county since the dawn of time and will continue to be in our county long after all of us, so it’s important for us to think long-term and plan and not just remember fire when it’s happened recently,” Dunn said.

The plan updates one approved in 2016 — the year before the 2017 Tubbs fire that burned 36,807 acres, destroyed 5,643 structures and caused the deaths of 22 people.

That’s the year generally identified as the beginning of an ongoing period of major wildfires in the North Bay.

Other fires such as the October 2019 Kincaid fire, which burned 77,758 acres, and the Walbridge fire, which destroyed 55,209 acres beginning in October 2020 are also among this region’s more significant and damaging wildfires..

According to a draft of the plan, more than 50.5% of county land area is coniferous forests and oak woodland.

About one-third of Sonoma County’s 495,000 residents live in areas where wildland fuels intermix with homes and structures. This includes western Sonoma County.

“We find the majority of the people on the west end are really concerned about wildfires,” Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Local agencies often compete with each other for state and federal assistance with fire mitigation efforts.

Under the proposed plan, Sonoma County projects are prioritized to ensure funding goes to the most-needed areas.

“That’s the priority we’re looking at. What amount of work does the most amount of good for everybody,” Baxman said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi