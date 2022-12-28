Sonoma County nonprofit to host third annual Kwanzaa in Santa Rosa

Imani (faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

Kuumba (creativity): To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

Nia (purpose): To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

Ujamaa (cooperative economics): To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Ujima (collective work and responsibility): To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers' and sisters' problems our problems and to solve them together.

Kujichagulia (self-determination): To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.

Umoja (unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to one of the principles, in order:

As a child in the ‘60s and ‘70s during the Black Power and Black Arts movements, Sabriyya Abdullah learned to take pride in her African roots with help from the momentum of the time and her family, while living in a predominantly white Bay Area.

In the ‘90s, when Maulana Karenga founded Kwanzaa as a celebration of African American culture heritage and African heritage, Abdulla said she was overjoyed. It was a chance to connect with African culture and to remember the people who stood before them, their ancestors who came to America on ships as slaves, who struggled, fought for their rights and who brought invention and innovations to America, she said.

She loved how the founder, Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University in Long Beach, not only borrowed from harvest practices from tribes across Africa, incorporating food, poetry, libations and music, but also how he turned the secular celebration into “something Black people can really utilize — it’s not the commercialization that Christmas has become.”

But as time moved forward, she noticed an absence in the celebration of African roots among youth and she and others were dismayed that Sonoma County lacked a public gathering to celebrate the communal aspect of Kwanzaa, which is observed every year from Dec. 26 to January 1.

So, in 2019, Abdullah, N’Gamé Gray and other leaders of NuBridges Youth Collaborative decided to create an annual event in Sonoma County, open to all ages and ethnicities to learn about Kwanzaa and celebrate it together, as well as teach the community about Nguzo Saba, Kwanzaa’s seven guiding principles.

This year, NuBridges Youth Collective will co-host its third annual Karamu, a communal feast on the sixth day of Kwanzaa, Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Arelene Francis Center located at 99 Sixth Street in Santa Rosa from noon to 6 p.m.

“We're celebrating who we are because we are a nation of people, we're everywhere,” said Gray, the founder and executive director.

The event is mostly self-funded, with some help from donations. “But we're more than happy to do it,” Gray said. “Because, you know, we're leaving a legacy here. That we're doing.”

It will be the third-in-person Kwanzaa event since before the pandemic and the first year they are co-hosting with the Nubian Cafe Collective, an organization run by Black women to uplift Black arts and culture.

Guests are encouraged to wear African attire and participate in ceremonies including a candle lighting and the ancestral naming ceremonies of a young baby and an elder.

There will also be poetry, arts and crafts for children to make Kwanzaa presents (which are always handmade gifts, usually tied to African culture) and enjoy soul food and live music from Emcee Radio Active, a local Black musician.

More information on the event can be found at www.nubridgesyc.org or www.arlenefranciscenter.org.

Abdullah said one of her favorite aspects of Kwanzaa is emphasis on the African philosophy of Ubuntu: “I am because we are,” a reminder of your personhood in relation to others.

“That means we are a part of those from our past, and because of them, we are the new beings,” she said.

While the seven principles can be found in any culture, the purpose of Kwanzaa is to reinforce them, Abdullah said.

“It’s a movement of consciousness,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.