Sonoma County nonprofits gear up to feed hungry for Thanksgiving

An army of Sonoma County volunteers and local groups are laboring to provide warm Thanksgiving meals to cash-strapped and unsheltered families, many of whom have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires that struck the region over the summer and fall.

Even as the pandemic and related health restrictions have made it logistically difficult for volunteers to prepare and distribute food, many organizers say the need for such assistance is greater than in years past given the financial hardships many families are experiencing.

“There’s no question that the need has increased,” said Tim Miller, the executive director of West County Community Services nonprofit, which operates the Russian River Senior Center that on Thursday will host a group of volunteers giving away meals to families in need. “Depression is increasing, there’s families with children at home. It’s just getting tougher and tougher.”

Among the groups feeding the county’s needy is the volunteer-run organization Sonoma County Acts of Kindness, which began as a platform to support people living on the Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment in Santa Rosa last year.

The group has delivered daily meals to unhoused residents throughout the pandemic and is planning a special 150-meal Thanksgiving feast on Thursday afternoon at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square, said Heather Jackson, one of the group’s co-founders.

“This is about them feeling special and making them feel like they deserve to celebrate Thanksgiving like the rest of us housed people do,” Jackson said of the event, which will require attendees to wear masks and follow other COVID-safety precautions. “It gives them a minute to forget about the fact that they’re living in a tent.”

Another volunteer-operated group, Sonoma Food Runners, will prepare the meals for their event, as well as another 150 plates for guests at St. Vincent de Paul’s Wilson Street kitchen.

“We try to provide a little oasis for them, where we can provide them with some respect,” said Sonoma Food Runners founder June Michaels, whose team took over the operations of the kitchen this month.

The Redwood Gospel Mission is overseeing another effort to feed Sonoma County families in need. On Wednesday, the group plans to distribute food boxes to 800 families, or about 4,000 people, Redwood Gospel Mission Executive Director Jeff Gilman said.

Typically, the nonprofit organizes a Thanksgiving dinner for 5,000 people at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds that includes free haircuts, flu shots, and a coat giveaway, among other services. The safety restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic made hosting that type of event impossible this year, Gilman said.

“What we’re endeavoring to do is provide some of those services in a different way this season,” Gilman said.

The nonprofit’s food boxes, which will include a turkey and ingredients to prepare other staple Thanksgiving dishes, will be picked up by the selected families at scheduled times Wednesday via a drive-thru at the Spring Hills Church on Fulton Road in Santa Rosa, Gilman said.

Many of the people receiving the boxes were referred to the Redwood Gospel Mission through other local organizations and represent a wide spectrum of people within the county who are in need of the food, ranging from seniors to people without jobs, Gilman said.

“Our phones have just been ringing off the hook this month from people seeking help,” Gilman said. “What we also found is that we have an incredibly caring community of people.”

The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma is planning a similar drive-thru event with 250 prepared meals that will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis to anyone in need on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.

Penny Rivas, the organizer of a Thanksgiving feast held at the Guerneville Veterans Memorial Building for the past two decades, has also organized a drive-thru meal distribution at the Russian River Senior Center and a walk-up event at the Guerneville Plaza on Thursday.

The pandemic nearly led her to cancel the event this year, but through her prayers to God and immense community support, she’s been able collect enough donations and other support to serve about 350 plates to people in need, she said.

“It bothered me so much inside,” Rivas said of the prospect of not holding the annual feast. “You don’t cancel being thankful.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.