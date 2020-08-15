Sonoma County releases coronavirus case data by ZIP code

Nearly 1 in 6 active COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County are occurring in a ZIP code that includes southwest Santa Rosa and areas east of Sebastopol and north of Rohnert Park, according to new data released Friday.

Local officials Friday offered the public its closest look to date at the spread of the coronavirus across the county, publishing data showing active COVID-19 cases over a 21-day period and total confirmed diagnoses by ZIP code.

The figures show 328 of Sonoma County’s 2,023 active cases over the past three weeks have been in ZIP code 95407, where there have been 698 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The area, which includes the heavily Latino Roseland community, ranks highest in active cases, total cases and active case rate per 100,000 people in the county.

The data underscores the disproportionate impact the pandemic is having on Latinos, who make up about a quarter of the county’s population but a little over half of its cases.

ZIP codes covering Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Forestville also have relatively high case rates, according to the new data. Meanwhile, the ZIP codes covering almost all of the Sonoma Coast reflected the near absence of the coronavirus from Bodega Bay to Jenner, though the Sea Ranch ZIP code in the county’s northwest corner reflected at least one and fewer than 11 cases.

Other areas may not have a high number of confirmed cases but still registered high case rates due to lower population numbers. Sparsely populated 95439, between north Santa Rosa and Windsor, has fewer than 11 cases but ranks second among all county ZIP codes for active case rate.

The release of the ZIP code data follows a record high of 144 new active cases reported Thursday night.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said California was “turning a corner” in the statewide coronavirus fight, but Sonoma County’s health officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, is not seeing the same trend locally.

“Here in Sonoma County, I still think that we’re having a lot of COVID cases,” Mase said Friday afternoon. “I would not describe us necessarily right now as turning a corner. I think this is a crucial time for people to still follow the health officer orders.”

The increase in local cases over the past three weeks may be due in part to a state computer glitch that affected case counts across California, but it’s also likely due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Sonoma County, Mase said.

“Sonoma hasn’t really been that impacted by the state’s delay in reporting,” she said. “We did not see a big decrease in cases over the past three weeks. If anything, we saw an increase in actual number of cases even three weeks ago.”

The county has not reported a COVID-19 death since Tuesday, leaving the local toll at 51 of the 168,000 deaths in the U.S. and 761,000 worldwide.

The heat advisory effective Friday is a precursor to an expected week or more of hot weather in Sonoma County, the result of an unusually humid heat wave that’s parked itself on top of California.

The deputy health officer, Dr. Kismet Baldwin, said the county and cities will discuss opening cooling centers during the heat wave, although the options are limited due to the pandemic and restrictions on socializing. More information about the cooling centers should be released next week, she said.

“Places like libraries and malls are not open right now, so those aren’t going to be places that people can go to cool down,” Baldwin said. “If there are cooling centers that are open, we again want to stress: We don’t want overcrowding in the cooling centers.”

Cases in Sonoma County by ZIP code 95407 (South and southwest Santa Rosa including Roseland, Bellevue and areas east of Sebastopol and north of Rohnert Park): 328 active cases, 698 total cases, 838.5 active cases per 100,000 people 95439 (The Fulton area between northwest Santa Rosa and the Mark West area): Fewer than 11 active and total cases, 629 active cases per 100,000 people 95448 (Healdsburg): 81 active cases, 128 total cases, 453 active cases per 100,000 people 95436 (Forestville): 23 active cases, 40 total cases, 451 active cases per 100,000 people 95425 (Cloverdale): 47 active cases, 83 total cases, 426 active cases per 100,000 people 95401 (Parts of west Santa Rosa and nearby unincorporated areas) 156 active cases, 347 total cases and 421 active cases per 100,000 people 95403 (Parts of north Santa Rosa and county areas south and east of Windsor): 166 active cases, 349 total cases and 377 active cases per 100,000 people 95444 (Graton) Fewer than 11 active and total cases, 355 active cases per 100,000 people 95476 (Sonoma and the surrounding area between the San Pablo Bay and Glen Ellen): 128 active cases, 281 total cases, 351 active cases per 100,000 people 94952 (West Petaluma): 109 active cases, 237 total cases and 329 active cases per 100,000 people 94954 (East Petaluma): 117 active cases, 385 total cases and 298 active cases per 100,000 people 95492 (Windsor): 78 active cases, 175 total cases and 273 active cases per 100,000 people 94931 (Cotati): 23 active cases, 50 total cases, and 258 active cases per 100,000 people 95404 (Northeast and southeast Santa Rosa): 104 active cases, 215 total cases, and 257 active cases per 100,000 people 94928 (Rohnert Park): 111 active cases, 245 total cases and 243 active cases per 100,000 people 95405 (East Santa Rosa): 50 active cases, 98 total cases and 231 active cases per 100,000 people 95442 (Glen Ellen): Fewer than 11 active cases, 24 total cases and 204 active cases per 100,000 people 95452 (Kenwood): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 163 active cases per 100,000 people 95409 (East Santa Rosa including Rincon Valley and Oakmont): 39 active cases, 77 total cases and 143 active cases per 100,000 people 95472 (West county between Occidental and Sebastopol): 27 active cases, 57 total cases and 93 active cases per 100,000 people 95497 (Sea Ranch): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 84 active cases per 100,000 people 95462 (Monte Rio): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 74 active cases per 100,000 people 95446 (Guerneville): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 71 active cases per 100,000 people 95441 (Geyserville): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 53 active cases per 100,000 people 94951 (Penngrove): Fewer than 11 active and total cases and 47 active cases per 100,000 people 94515 (Northeast Sonoma County near Calistoga): No cases reported. 95412 (Northwest Sonoma County): No cases reported. 95421 (West Sonoma County): No cases reported 95459 (Jenner): No cases reported 94923 (Bodega Bay): No cases reported 94922 (Bodega): No cases reported 95465 (West Sonoma County west between Occidental and coast): No cases reported

