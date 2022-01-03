Sonoma County observers give avian life a checkup in Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Unfazed by Sunday’s morning chill, dozens of observers gathered in Bodega Bay pointed their shiny binoculars at a towering tree as yellow and black Townsend's Warblers flew quickly from its lofty branches.

“That’s 6 of them!” one person shouted.

Another participant, armed with a clipboard, pen and paper, quickly recorded the number.

Nearly 21 groups, on Sunday, took out their binoculars, gathered in the cold and counted birds that soared over or hid within the trees of western Sonoma County as part of the 55th annual West Sonoma County Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

The bird counts, which began Dec. 19 and continue to Jan. 5 across Sonoma County, are part of an environmental effort by the National Audubon Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats.

The nonprofit holds counts each year across North America to collect data on population trends and the health of birds to inform conservation biologists and wildlife agencies about how to better protect birds and their homes.

After data is collected, each of Sonoma County’s counting groups — some in west Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley — send a report to the National Audubon Society to track and analyze their findings.

The Sonoma County chapter’s annual count draws counters from across the North Bay who participate for different reasons.

“Birds add dimension to our sky. They’re like paintings that fly in the air. I love them,” Sheldon Murphy, a first-year bird-watcher from Sebastopol, said.

A hobby for some, bird-watching for others is a way to monitor how Sonoma County’s bird population has changed over time.

“I used to wake up in the morning and hear birds chirping until the afternoon. These days, I barely hear a thing,” Dan Argraves said.

Still, others are fascinated by what they learn during the bird counts.

“I have chickens and ducks at home and I just love observing their behavior,” Michelle Lanting, a bird watcher for eight years, said. “I love being able to identify birds based on their sound, their flying patterns, the hierarchy that exists for different species. I find it fascinating.”

In 2021, 97 surveys were completed in California with a total of 358 species recorded, according to the National Audubon Society.

Janeann Erickson, a bird counting group leader for nearly 20 years, noted that an increase in developments across Sonoma County has disrupted birds’ homes and has led to an annual decline in local bird species.

“There used to be a field of Meadowlark birds in this area,” Erickson said while pointing to a distant Bodega Bay neighborhood. “Then we started building houses and many of them were displaced. Now I don’t see or hear them anymore.

“Because of climate change and human developments, we’re seeing that many birds are moving North in the winter,” she added.

From hunting to counting

Before the 20th century, hunters participated in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt” which, at the time, meant hunting for birds and animals during the holiday season.

In 1900, concerned about a decline in bird populations, Frank M. Chapman, an ornithologist and an officer of the Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition.

Instead of hunting the birds during the holiday season — participants would count them.

That proposal now draws thousands of bird lovers who participate in an environmental effort that helps track data and compiles it into one place for people to find, share and reflect on.

“It gives us an idea of what’s happening to the bird population,” Erickson said. “For many of us, it also makes us feel like we’re a part of something bigger.”

