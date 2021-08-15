Sonoma County offers free wood chipping to protect rural homes from wildfires

Scott Spencer was happy to see a three-man county crew in bright orange shirts show up at his 2-acre Schellville area home with a four-wheel drive pickup towing a powerful wood chipper.

In short order, the crew stuffed armloads of brush and small oak tree limbs — previously cut and stacked by Spencer — into the raucous chipper, with steel cutting blades on a drum whirling at up to 2,500 rpms.

Spencer, who’s intent on protecting his home from wildfire even though it lies in flatlands surrounded by vineyards, applauded the chipping program offered by the Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division.

The price is unbeatable. It’s free and available to property owners outside the county’s nine cities.

“The nice thing about the program is it gets you motivated,” Spencer said. “Up and off your heinie to do it.”

In a frightening summer, with wildfires erupting almost daily and a total of more than 6,000 significant blazes dating back to January, Spencer said he wants a clear area — known as “defensible space” — around his home.

In a decade, he has never been evacuated, but has accommodated loaded vehicles and chickens owned by evacuees.

“I’m still very much concerned,” he said.

County crews have completed chipping on 326 properties this year, with 69 residents awaiting their first service and 181 interested in a second visit, said Bradley Dunn, a Permit Sonoma policy manager.

An estimated 16,700 cubic yards of flammable debris has been reduced to chips.

The chipping program costs the county $425,000 and is available year round — until the budget is depleted.

County Fire Marshal Steve Mosiurchak said the chipper program helps residents mitigate the risk of fire-prone vegetation near their homes.

“In the event of a wildfire, having 100 feet of defensible space can help save homes and make it safer for residents and firefighters,” he said. “We hope that our free chipper service will help residents maintain healthy and firewise landscapes.”

Homeowners cut and stack woody debris according to program specifications, itself a major chore. But in calling for the county’s help they avoid the substantial cost of renting and risk of operating a chipper, Mosiurchak said.

The chipper can handle material up to four inches in diameter and up to 10 feet long. Crews can chip a pile about 50 feet long, two to three feet tall and 10 feet wide within the two-hour time limit for a job.

“I think it’s a great program,” Spencer said.

As a side benefit, he plans to use some of the chips on pathways and in the compost pile on his two-acre property.

For more information about what can be chipped and to sign up for the service go to bit.ly/3CSjTAQ.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.