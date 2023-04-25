The Sonoma County Office of Education has hired a new assistant superintendent to oversee school safety efforts in the wake of the Montgomery High School tragedy.

Louis Ganzler was appointed by County Superintendent Amie Carter and will also oversee school community partnerships and college and career readiness efforts at SCOE, a state-chartered organization.

In a SCOE news release, Carter said she is thankful the Healdsburg Unified district allowed him to leave his role as director of curriculum and instruction earlier than originally planned to address calls to prevent school violence after the fatal stabbing of Jayden Pienta, 16, who died after a classroom fight March 1 at Montgomery.

The stabbing prompted countywide school walkouts and calls for improved safety, security and mental health support.

Ganzler, a Montgomery High graduate, was a regular presence on the campus following the stabbing, Carter said in a news release.

He also worked for more than seven years in Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, most recently as Rancho Cotate High’s principal, according to SCOE. He spent 11 years teaching social studies and English in Windsor Unified and holds a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“It’s an honor to join the team at SCOE under the leadership of Dr. Carter,” Ganzler said in the news release. “As an educator, father, and product of Sonoma County schools, I am looking forward to assisting in the work of bringing community partners and research-based solutions to both school safety and college and career readiness.”

“Already he has begun working with our districts and safety partners to improve communication and streamline and standardize responses and procedures for campus emergencies,” Carter said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.