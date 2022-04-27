Subscribe

Sonoma County Office of Education hosts webinar on transitional kindergarten

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2022, 10:48AM
Parents of four-year-old children are invited to a Sonoma County Office of Education webinar Wednesday evening discussing early learning and child care options.

The forum, which be will available in English and Spanish, will kick off at 6 p.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. Parents will find out more about the expansion of transitional kindergarten, along with other child care and educational options, such as preschool and state and federal programs.

The forum will be available on Zoom at bit.ly/3OAb0BP and is available by phone at 408-638-0968, meeting ID 88423658448.

There is no cost to attend.

