Sonoma County Office of Equity: Improvements are needed to combat racism

More than a week after the loss of two high-profile Sonoma County government leaders over race issues, the county’s Office of Equity has acknowledged its contribution to the county’s lack of representation of marginalized communities.

The acknowledgment came in the form of a newsletter the office sent out Friday.

“As leaders in equity work, we first recognize that the Office of Equity has contributed to the harm that Black leaders, staff, and community members have experienced in the county of Sonoma,” the item said.

On Oct. 26, Derrick Neal, a county health administrator from the Austin, Texas, area, for the health services director role, notified the county he could not accept the job over because of the “lived past experiences of African American leaders within Sonoma County government.”

A day later, Sheba Person-Whitley, the county’s economic development director, announced she was leaving, citing a culture of microaggressions and racial bias that made working with the county “untenable as a Black woman.”

Microaggressions are comments or actions, often subtle, that communicate hostility or lack of respect toward people from marginalized groups.

While Person-Whitley’s resignation — and Neal’s withdrawal — caught many people off-guard, her issues had been well-documented for months.

In April, former health director Barbie Robinson, who is Black, resigned over similar issues.

Over the summer the NAACP sent the Board of Supervisors a letter outlining concerns about the racism Person-Whitley was experiencing the board’s need to better support its department heads of color, particularly its Black women leaders.

Person-Whitley also brought her concerns to the board, which she discussed with supervisors in closed session meetings. The last of which was about a month before Person-Whitley announced her pending departure.

The board held several closed meetings in which Person-Whitley “called out these issues” and challenged the board, Supervisors James Gore said.

He added the board had a facilitator and went through training to learn about microaggressions.

“I felt that that was courageous,” Gore said of Person-Whitley approaching the board. “It’s not like she dropped a bomb and left, she opened a door.”

However a number of Sonoma County leaders of color and residents say there is a long-standing problem with racism in Sonoma County overall, as well as in county government, and a failure by county leaders to address it.

“It’s a deep problem internally, and the major issue is that it’s happening everywhere,” said Kirstyne Lange, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant and Sonoma County resident.

Lange, a Black woman, said she has been told on multiple occasions she is an outsider and has had to deal with other forms of bias including having people assume she lived in urban Santa Rosa, when in fact she lived for many years in unincorporated Santa Rosa.

Describing a Black person as “urban” or assuming they live in an urban area is a common racial bias Black people experience across the country.

In recent days some leaders of color have come forward to share their experiences dealing with racism in the community. During the Board of Supervisors’ regular Tuesday meeting, some public commenters questioned what the county’s lower level employees of color experience, if prominent leaders’ experiences are so bad as to force them out.

Fear of retaliation makes it difficult for potential “whistleblowers” to speak out, Lange said.

“It’s the largest employer. It’s the bread and butter for a lot of our families that are here,” Lange said of the county. “Even the most well-intentioned white person who sees things happening probably won’t say anything out of fear.”

Thursday evening, the county released a copy of Neal’s withdrawal letter in response to a public records request from The Press Democrat.

“Based on recent conversations with regards to the culture within Sonoma County I cannot in good conscious subject myself or family through what would be a potentially arduous existence,” Neal's letter read.

The county government has roughly 70 Black employees among its 4,000-member workforce and has four department heads of color.

That lack of diversity extends to the office’s own staff — the department employs four Latinas, and one Black woman — which it said contributes to the lack of representation for Black and Indigenous people, and other communities of color.

“Only by accepting our responsibility to recognize and stop the harm that we cause can we work towards our goals to reflect the community we serve and to achieve racial equity in the County of Sonoma,” the letter read.

