Gusty winds overnight, along with frigid temperatures and heavy rain across Sonoma County could unleash localized flooding, cut electricity and pose other hazards for residents and travelers this week, public safety and utility officials warned Wednesday.

The combination of blustery conditions, freezing nighttime and early morning temperatures and rainfall of up to 2 inches through Sunday prompted the series of warnings before the storm’s arrival.

⚠Freeze Watch has been issued Thursday night through Friday morning.



After the next round of rain even colder weather on the way. Sub-freezing temperatures will be more common Friday morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/e3FE12QfMC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 30, 2022

The winds were expected to pick up Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning. Gusts could reach 30 mph at lower elevations and 40 mph at higher elevations, including the Mayacamas Mountains.

Sustained winds may reach 15 mph in the valleys and 20 mph in the mountains.

In the forested areas of western Sonoma County, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said the conditions are especially problematic because of years of drought.

Weakened trees weighed down by rain or undermined by runoff can be more prone to toppling amid windy weather.

Rain-soaked areas where temperatures dip below freezing will present other hazards, including slippery conditions on roads and stairs.

Baxman urged area residents to clean out gutters and ditches to allow proper flow of runoff and debris.

“There are a lot of unstable conditions coming up we have to look out for,” he said.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it stockpiled poles, power lines and other equipment to restore electricity that could be knocked out in the storm. Downed trees are a key concern, the utility said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://embed.windy.com/embed2.html?lat=38.490&lon=-122.478&zoom=9&level=surface&overlay=gust&menu=&message=&marker=&forecast=12&calendar=now&location=coordinates&type=map&actualGrid=&metricWind=mph&metricTemp=%C2%B0F">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We want our North Coast customers to be prepared too. Now is a great time for customers to charge up their cellphones, check flashlights and buy extra batteries, and sign up for alerts on PG&E’s website so you stay informed in case of storm-related power outages,” Ron Richardson, Regional Vice President for PG&E’s North Coast Division, said in a statement.

Rainfall starting overnight Wednesday was forecast to be heaviest early Thursday, dropping up to an inch across the county before tapering off.

“The really big rainfall that will be passing through Sonoma County is pretty early on,” said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

By late Thursday morning the storm is expected to tack south, although there won’t be much sunshine in Sonoma County.

Low temperatures are expected to bottom out early Friday in the 20s and skies should be much clearer ahead of additional rainfall beginning Saturday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, another inch of rain may fall across the county.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department warned of localized flood risks in the burn zone of the 2020 Glass Fire, which charred 67,484 acres in eastern Sonoma County and western Napa County.

The agency advised homeowners to have an evacuation plan and also suggested homeowners to remove debris from drains and to clear creeks of blockages.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi