Sonoma County officials call on biggest local health care providers to work with them on vaccine rollout

As Sonoma County officials try to rescue a chaotic vaccine rollout, the top local health official Wednesday called on the biggest area health care providers to collaborate with the county on a cohesive vaccination effort that gets residents inoculated as quickly as possible against the deadly pandemic disease.

Barbie Robinson, the county’s director of health services, urged leaders of Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health to commit to sharing with the county their respective daily vaccination data in real time, including how many doses are received and administered.

During an editorial board meeting with reporters and editors of The Press Democrat, Robinson said she also wants the health care providers, which each operate the largest local hospitals, to inoculate county residents who are not part of their health care networks and administer shots to people according to the same priority schedule as the county.

After inoculating health care workers, the county is now prioritizing local residents age 75 and older. That’s in conflict with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declaration in mid-January that Californians age 65 and older can get their shots.

That prompted a rush among the state’s senior residents, including in Sonoma County, to seek vaccine doses that simply are not yet available.

“The theme and the message is everybody's rowing in the same boat, rowing in the same direction at the same time. And that is really what we hope to achieve,” Robinson said, of the desired partnership with local hospitals and other health providers to ensure the county’s nearly 490,000 residents get shots against COVID-19 in an orderly manner.

Although county officials acknowledged its start of a public vaccination clinic in Rohnert Park last week with private partner OptumServe was a confusing “debacle” for residents, they insisted in the editorial board meeting they are doing all they can with only 6,500 doses of vaccine arriving a week and there are 36,000 local residents age 75 and older who need shots.

In addition to health care workers, about 9,700 county residents have received both required vaccine doses since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines became available here in December. Almost 32,000 residents have gotten their first shots.

Officials at Kaiser, Providence St. Joseph Health and Sutter each declined to make hospital leaders available Wednesday for interviews to respond to Robinson’s call for unity on area vaccination distribution. Instead, Kaiser and Providence provided emailed statements that broadly described their vaccination efforts. Sutter said it would have no immediate response.

Providence St. Joseph Health, which runs Santa Rosa Memorial, the county’s largest medical center, and suburban Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, said it will continue to focus on "doing what we can to vaccinate our caregivers and members of the community as effectively as possible, doing so in partnership with the County and other health care systems.“

Kaiser officials said their vaccination appointments for members are severely limited by an unpredictable vaccine supply. Kaiser, a major health provider in California, said it’s following the state’s vaccine prioritization of health care workers and elderly residents of and staff working in long-term care sites.

“While continuing to do that, as supplies allow, we are now also focusing on vaccinating those 75 and older,” Kaiser said in its statement. “To date, we have administered more than 305,000 first and second doses of vaccine to eligible individuals in the state.”

Kaiser said that although it has more than 270,000 members older than 75 in Northern California, it is only receiving an average of 25,000 vaccine doses a week to inoculate health care workers and residents.

The provider said it so far has received only enough doses to vaccinate 4.5% of Kaiser members statewide.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins suggested the county should consider passing an executive order that would allow the county to direct COVID-19 immunizations conducted by the local hospitals and other health care providers. She has yet to offer specifics on how the county would do that, but county staff was directed to study what the full authority of the local health officer could entail.

During Wednesday’s editorial board meeting with the newspaper, Hopkins said the messy Rohnert Park vaccination clinic launch was a “wake-up call” for the need to have greater coordination with the hospitals and other medical providers. She said a “come to Jesus talk with local health care partners” is necessary to determine what commitments they can make to assure a much smoother vaccination effort.