The onslaught of heavy rain and wind-driven storms over the past two weeks has caused about $10.7 million in initial damage to local roads and other public infrastructure, Sonoma County officials estimate.

Five atmospheric river storms have battered the county since late December and more storms are expected to hit the county before any significant break in the weather, Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director, said as he briefed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

He added that the upcoming storms are expected to be “relatively small” — dropping inches more rain, but not enough to fuel the kind of widespread flooding seen Monday in the region.

Estimates show the county’s emergency response has cost about $378,000 to date, including employee overtime, supplies and equipment Godley said.

“This is now my sixth major flood on the Russian River that I’ve worked on,” Godley said. “I feel good about the response.”

He added that private property damage is estimated to total an additional $3.2 million. (By comparison, the county’s last major flood, in 2019, caused more than $155 million in damage, mostly in western Sonoma County.)

Godley’s briefing preceded the board’s unanimous vote to ratify a local emergency proclamation connected to the storms. The ratification allows the county to pursue federal resources available under the emergency declaration for California that President Joe Biden issued on Sunday.

The declaration opens an avenue for the county to work with the Army Corps of Engineers to help assess damage, and to seek reimbursement through FEMA for costs including staff overtime, equipment purchases and the operation of emergency shelters, Godley said in an interview.

The county has set up four community support centers throughout west county, which has been hit hardest by the storm and has two emergency shelters set up at the County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

As of Monday, there were 73 attendees at the centers and 38 people at the shelter.

“We’re bringing more and more resources to bear,” Godley said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.