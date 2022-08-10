Subscribe

Sonoma County officials host COVID-19 back-to-school webinar

CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2022, 11:33AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma County is hosting a back-to-school webinar to answer questions from the community about COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Panelists will include Sonoma County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

The 4 p.m. webinar will be presented on the county’s Facebook page in English and a Spanish translation will be available on the county’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

The county is inviting the public to submit questions to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org or by posting them at Facebook.com/CountyofSonoma.

