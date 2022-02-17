Sonoma County officials still recommend face coverings for all, though state’s universal mask mandate comes to an end

Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday made it clear the state’s move to loosen COVID-19 mask rules this week is by no means a call for local residents to ditch their masks altogether.

The state’s two-month universal mask rule ended Wednesday, allowing vaccinated and boosted residents to shed their masks in indoor public settings. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks indoors and county officials masking in public spaces, particularly for residents at risk of serious illness, is still strongly advised.

“Fully vaccinated people are still highly recommended to mask indoors, and unvaccinated persons are required to mask in indoor public settings,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said Wednesday morning during an interview with the Press Democrat Editorial Board.

Hours later, during a COVID-19 community briefing, Mase repeated the call for caution.

“We have weathered the worst of the omicron surge. But let's make no mistake, the pandemic is not over — COVID-19 is still spreading,” she said.

Mase added that as the county shifts toward “encouraging everyone to assess their own risk,” she strongly recommends that those who face the greatest risk of illness, including seniors; essential workers; people with underlying health conditions and the people who care for them continue to wear their masks indoors in public settings.

A statewide masking requirement still exists for those taking public transit, working in health care, living in congregate settings and at schools. The county also requires masking for public safety and medical personnel who are fully vaccinated.

The county’s reminder that indoor masking is still a good idea comes amid one call to delay changes to mask rules. In a letter to Mase and county supervisors, a group of health care advocates, COVID-19 outreach workers, physicians and health care staff who serve low-income and minority communities asked Mase to “wait a few more weeks” until the omicron surge completely subsides.

“Stark and persistent racial disparities in COVID impact are not budging after 2 years of fighting, though not for lack of trying,” the letter said. “You have to remember that the impacts go far beyond hospitalizations and death, and therefore these cannot be used as the main metrics to loosen restrictions.”

During the community briefing, Mase reiterated her point that aligning with the state masking rules is “ is not a lifting of the mask mandate in any way, shape or form.” She said state mask rules still apply to a number of people and the “best practice” is for everyone to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials acknowledged that more work needed to be done to address ongoing disparities in how the pandemic is affecting low-income and minority communities.

Officials said the highest local virus transmission is among Latino and Pacific Islander residents, with 45 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, respectively. White residents in Sonoma County have a rate of 29.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

But overall, the local pandemic outlook continues to improve, officials said. Countywide case rates have dropped from 249 new cases per 100,000 people during the peak to the omicron surge to 47 today.

Officials said that as of Tuesday, there were 57 people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, down from 116 during the peak of the winter surge in mid January.

During The Press Democrat editorial board interview, county health officials addressed concerns about the effectiveness of local health orders, including the monthlong ban on large gatherings.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team, said there was a significant decrease in the number of cases tied to gatherings, though it’s likely some of that was due to the end of the holiday season.

“But we did see a pretty significant drop off in cases due to gatherings after that order was in place,” Pack said. “We went from over 50% of our cases due to gatherings to about 8%.”

