Sonoma County officials to host second school-focused webinar for parents, geared to COVID-19 and return to classes

Sonoma County health officials and leaders from the county Office of Education will host a joint webinar on the start of the school year and COVID-19 this week.

The webinar, scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, with a second edition in Spanish at the same time Thursday, will address topics affecting safety as students and staff continue on in the school year. Those subjects will include the statewide vaccine mandate for school employees, surveillance testing, mask requirements and other aspects of COVID-19 prevention on campus.

Community members can view the briefing broadcast live on Facebook and in Spanish on YouTube.

