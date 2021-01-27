Sonoma County officials warn of flood risk in burn zones as winter storm arrives

Sonoma County officials warned residents living in fire-scarred areas to take extra caution late Tuesday into early Wednesday, when a torrential winter storm threatens to bring flooding, debris flows and other dangers to areas still recovering from recent wildfires.

No evacuation warnings or orders were in place as of Tuesday evening, though residents living in and around the burn scars created during the Walbridge, Glass and Meyers fire last year, as well as the 2019 Kincade fire, were cautioned to be ready to leave if the downpour expected early Wednesday created unsafe conditions.

Rainfall of about an inch per hour would be needed to trigger debris flow within the local burn scars, according to studies of the Glass, Walbridge and Meyers fire zones.

Those with heightened concerns were encouraged to seek refuge elsewhere overnight until the brunt of the storm passed, Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said during a Tuesday afternoon briefing with other Sonoma County and Santa Rosa officials.

“If you’re concerned about the area that you live in because you live in the footprints of these fires ... do not wait for us to evacuate you,” Heine said. “Leave now.”

Showers began to roll into Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon, though the heaviest rain was expected to come early Wednesday in the form of an atmospheric river, said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Snow was falling at higher elevations.

The atmospheric river, an intense moisture-laden storm front, has the potential of bringing a half-inch or more of rain an hour to Sonoma County, and up to 6 or more inches overall, making it the wettest storm of the winter so far.

It also prompted the National Weather to issue a flash flood watch that covered much of the Bay Area, including Sonoma County, beginning Tuesday into Thursday afternoon.

A high wind warning that signaled gusts of up to 60 mph was also issued and is expected to last into Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said. The strongest winds were expected to coincide with the periods of heaviest rain.

“You’ll see the brunt of the storm overnight,” Bingaman said. “The peak winds will also be arriving with that heaviest rain.”

Sonoma County officials, including those in the cities of Petaluma and Santa Rosa, issued warnings about the impending storm via Nixle and other online platforms Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday afternoon so city workers could respond to any weather-related emergencies that sprouted overnight, among them debris flows, downed trees and power outages, officials said.

Neighborhoods of most concern within the city limits were those in the Calistoga North, Calistoga South, Skyhawk, Pythian, and Melita evacuation zones, the alerts said.

“Don’t hesitate to call if something doesn’t feel or look right,” Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.