Sonoma County officials warn of potential new evacuation orders if winds push Glass fire beyond lines

More than 24,000 structures in Sonoma and Napa counties are under threat from the 56,781-acre Glass fire, amid shifting winds that will test the hard-fought progress of fire crews who have been working around the clock in anticipation of hotter, windier weather that could fuel more extreme fire behavior.

A transition to red-flag conditions, now predicted to last into Saturday morning, already was kicking up flames around the burn zone Thursday afternoon, putting the Napa County communities of Calistoga, Angwin and Pope Valley at immediate risk.

With containment only at 5%, the danger was widespread, as rising winds out of the northwest were expected to increase fire activity throughout the wildfire, raising the possibility of ember cast and spot fires, and putting pressure on southeastern perimeter lines.

One area west of Oakville and Highway 29 in Napa Valley already had demonstrated its vulnerability, as flames out flanked backfire operations, Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said during a Thursday afternoon press conference at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Containment lines built in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and tied to Highway 12 along Adobe Canyon Road also may be challenged if winds exert pressure on the southeastern flank, Brunton said. The National Weather Service has forecasts gusts up to 35 mph at high elevations across the North Bay during the red-flag event.

“With this flow of wind, that is a concern for us,” Brunton said, pointing to ground that firefighters were seeking to guard in above Sonoma Valley, much of it intentionally burned Tuesday night to deprive any advancing flames of fuel. “I have about a 50/50% confidence that line is going to hold, so there’s a potential threat to the community of Kenwood and potentially even Glen Ellen.”

Much of Kenwood and part of Glen Ellen already is under evacuation order, and Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said new orders were ready, if conditions warranted.

“My main message to you is that more evacuation orders are possible,” Sheriff Mark Essick said during the Thursday afternoon briefing.

Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said there would be time enough to alert Sonoma Valley residents in the event they might be affected by new fire activity in the coming hours and days.

“There will be plenty of warning,” he said in an interview.

He conceded during the briefing that the growing aggression of fire fronts in the steep and rugged Palisades area near the Napa-Lake County line, outside of Calistoga and and near Angwin were alarming.

“Obviously, the red-flag warnings with the high winds predicted are a huge concern for the management team and the Glass incident itself,” See said. “Multiple communities within Sonoma and Napa counties have been affected.”

Authorities closed Highway 29 to all travel between Middletown and Calistoga on Thursday.

Lake County had had no direct fire impact yet, and northwesterly winds were likely to push flames in the opposite direction, he said, “but with the terrain out there, the deep drainages, the heavy fuel loading and the dry conditions we’ve had, once that wind subsides, it’s still going to be a major concern because, there’s a lot of areas we still could have uphill runs toward the Lake County area.”

Fire crews also have worked diligently in eastern Sonoma County, near the Napa County line, to secure the perimeter at Calistoga Road and put out hot spots along the line to try to prevent winds from kicking up embers that could get into the Mark West Creek drainage, a main path of the devastating 2017 Tubbs fire.

See said winds out of the northwest could “bounce” off Mount St. Helena, and potentially spark fire in or near the massive Tubbs fire burn scar, though he sought to diffuse fears of a repeat of that devastating blaze.

“I don’t fire in that drainage because it’s difficult to fight fire in that drainage,” he said.

Brunton said the perimeter line otherwise looked “very favorable and good” along Highway 12 and lower Calistoga Road near Oakmont and Santa Rosa.

