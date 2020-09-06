Subscribe

Sonoma County on track for record-breaking heat, deteriorating air quality

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2020, 2:04PM
A dangerous heat wave is expected to shatter record temperatures in the North Bay on Sunday and across and much of the state, with the hottest locations in Sonoma County expected to hit at least 108 degrees this afternoon as air quality in the region begins to degrade from fires burning across the state.

By 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reported Santa Rosa and Petaluma had both hit 108 degrees, which would eclipse previous records and could break all-time highs for both cities. The figures were still preliminary and needed confirmation, the Weather Service said in its post on Twitter.

At mid-day, air quality over much of Sonoma County was moderate, as winds drive smoke from the Creek fire in eastern Fresno County and the August Complex in the Mendocino National Forest to the north, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“In general we’re starting to see a reduction in air quality,” Gass said. “With ongoing fires from across the state, there is a possibility for conditions to worsen.”

An excessive heat warming for the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar as high as 115 degrees in inland areas of the region.

Overnight temperatures will remain high, with higher elevations staying in the 80s, the weather service said. Gass said that at some peaks in Sonoma County, there were reports where the temperature only dropped to the low 90s overnight, raising health and wildfire risks.

“In cases like this, the air mass is too hot for us to cool off and we have no marine influence, there’s so cooling from the Pacific,” Gass said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Brett Burton called it a day after eight hours of working on the roof of his home on Calistoga Road. Burton, who works in construction, started putting a new asphalt shingles on his home about three weeks ago, just before the historic lightning storms that sparked wildfires across the state.

He started working on his roof at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, when it was just below 70 degrees and “near perfect weather.” But by 9 a.m. Burton said he was sweating.

“When the sun is on you at the highest point in the sky, that’s when it’s hottest,” he said. “Then it just stays that way all day.”

Officials warn that prolonged exposure to such heat can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, even to the general population. People should avoid extended periods outdoors, and the most vulnerable are those without air conditioning, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

County health officials said warning signs of heat-related illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness or dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache or weakness. Heat-related illnesses in extreme cases can even be fatal, officials said.

In emergencies brought on by heat exposure, local health officials encouraged people to take immediate action, such as visiting air-conditioned buildings. But people should take care to continue wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing.

Those who have coronavirus symptoms or are COVID-19 positive should not relocate to a local cooling center but should instead call their health care provider.

Santa Rosa city officials have set up a cooling center in the Dohn Room of the Steele Lane Community Center, at 415 Steele Lane. Only service animals are allowed inside.

The California Independent System Operator, the state’s electric grid manager, issued a statewide flex alert Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. The nonprofit, which oversees the state’s bulk electric power system, called on consumers to reduce the risk of a potential outage during the heatwave by conserving energy.

Among the conservation tips, electricity consumers are asked to set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits; avoid the use of major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; unplug unused electrical devices; close blinds and drapes; use fans when possible.

In preparation for a flex alert, consumers are asked to take the following steps before before 3 p.m: “pre-cool” their homes or lower air conditioning thermostats; charge electric vehicles; charge mobile devices and laptops; run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances; set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

California ISO said that without significant conservation efforts rotating power outages throughout the state were likely weekend between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The group said shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours can lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages.

The grid manager said that consumer conservation efforts during the heat wave on Aug. 17 and 18 were key to preventing expected power outages then. No outages were necessary Saturday, the group said.

The excessive heat warning came amid a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains, in place from Monday evening at 10 p.m., when offshore winds are expected to pick up, through Wednesday at 9 a.m. By Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service had upgraded all Bay Area fire weather alerts to red flag warnings, from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Todd Schroeder, a spokesman for the Southern Area Blue Team, the national intragency management team in command of the August Complex fire, said that while winds are currently pushing the fire northeast, weather patterns are expected to shift Sunday night or Monday night, with winds out of the northeast.

That would push flames and smoke southwest, he said. Schroeder said firefighters have for the past two days been working on the containment lines on the southern end of the Doe fire, the largest of the individual blazes in the August Complex, which stands at 325,172 acres and is only 24% containted.

“That will ultimately grow the fire to the southwest, with that kind of wind,” he said. “We’re looking for it to probably grow. But we’ve put into place a lot of real good containment line, trying to hold the fire and hold it from moving to the west. With this wind event, our lines will be tested. We’ve been preparing for that for over two days.”

The heat and smoke from the Woodward fire in Marin County drove Mickie Cheng, her husband Michael Dubin and their 4-year-old twins Phoebe and Max to Sonoma County in search of a lake or river where they could cool off. While the skies were much clearer than over San Rafael where they live, finding a suitable beach was “impossible,” Dubin said.

The family drove around for 3 hours, visiting Cloverdale, Lake Sonoma, Monte Rio and Guerneville, but all the local beaches were too crowded or closed, Cheng said as she stood with her husband and kids outside Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.

“Then everyone was crabby and we decided we just need ice cream,” Cheng said. “If we can’t cool off outside we can cool off on the inside.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

