Sonoma County on track for record-breaking heat, deteriorating air quality

A dangerous heat wave is expected to shatter record temperatures in the North Bay on Sunday and across and much of the state, with the hottest locations in Sonoma County expected to hit at least 108 degrees this afternoon as air quality in the region begins to degrade from fires burning across the state.

By 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reported Santa Rosa and Petaluma had both hit 108 degrees, which would eclipse previous records and could break all-time highs for both cities. The figures were still preliminary and needed confirmation, the Weather Service said in its post on Twitter.

At mid-day, air quality over much of Sonoma County was moderate, as winds drive smoke from the Creek fire in eastern Fresno County and the August Complex in the Mendocino National Forest to the north, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“In general we’re starting to see a reduction in air quality,” Gass said. “With ongoing fires from across the state, there is a possibility for conditions to worsen.”

An excessive heat warming for the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to soar as high as 115 degrees in inland areas of the region.

Overnight temperatures will remain high, with higher elevations staying in the 80s, the weather service said. Gass said that at some peaks in Sonoma County, there were reports where the temperature only dropped to the low 90s overnight, raising health and wildfire risks.

“In cases like this, the air mass is too hot for us to cool off and we have no marine influence, there’s so cooling from the Pacific,” Gass said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Brett Burton called it a day after eight hours of working on the roof of his home on Calistoga Road. Burton, who works in construction, started putting a new asphalt shingles on his home about three weeks ago, just before the historic lightning storms that sparked wildfires across the state.

He started working on his roof at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, when it was just below 70 degrees and “near perfect weather.” But by 9 a.m. Burton said he was sweating.

“When the sun is on you at the highest point in the sky, that’s when it’s hottest,” he said. “Then it just stays that way all day.”

Officials warn that prolonged exposure to such heat can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke, even to the general population. People should avoid extended periods outdoors, and the most vulnerable are those without air conditioning, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

County health officials said warning signs of heat-related illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, tiredness or dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache or weakness. Heat-related illnesses in extreme cases can even be fatal, officials said.

In emergencies brought on by heat exposure, local health officials encouraged people to take immediate action, such as visiting air-conditioned buildings. But people should take care to continue wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing.

Those who have coronavirus symptoms or are COVID-19 positive should not relocate to a local cooling center but should instead call their health care provider.

Santa Rosa city officials have set up a cooling center in the Dohn Room of the Steele Lane Community Center, at 415 Steele Lane. Only service animals are allowed inside.

The California Independent System Operator, the state’s electric grid manager, issued a statewide flex alert Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. The nonprofit, which oversees the state’s bulk electric power system, called on consumers to reduce the risk of a potential outage during the heatwave by conserving energy.

Among the conservation tips, electricity consumers are asked to set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits; avoid the use of major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; unplug unused electrical devices; close blinds and drapes; use fans when possible.

In preparation for a flex alert, consumers are asked to take the following steps before before 3 p.m: “pre-cool” their homes or lower air conditioning thermostats; charge electric vehicles; charge mobile devices and laptops; run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances; set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

California ISO said that without significant conservation efforts rotating power outages throughout the state were likely weekend between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The group said shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours can lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages.