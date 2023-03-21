Sonoma County officials were poised to accept the first residents of a newly established managed homeless camp on Tuesday as the county prepares to clear a growing encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

About 15 homeless individuals were expected to move into the county site, located in the parking lot of the county’s planning and permitting department in north Santa Rosa, said Gilbert Martinez, a county spokesperson.

About 70 to 100 individuals are expected to move in by the end of the week as the county presses forward with clearing the trail on Thursday.

There were 90 tents counted on the trail Monday, Gilbert said.

The Board of Supervisors approved the camp’s creation and declared a shelter crisis in February in an effort to clear the growing encampment. The board also allocated $3 million in initial funding for the project from sources including American Rescue Plan Act and MediCal Reimbursement funds.

The managed camp features 87 tents equipped with cots, fencing, a food station and restrooms with shower facilities.

It is the first managed outdoor homeless housing site sanctioned by the county, which up until now has used other options, including tiny homes, converted motels and single-family homes, to expand its transitional housing supply for homeless people.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.