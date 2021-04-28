Sonoma County opens grant program for vegetation management ahead of fire season

The County of Sonoma opened grant applications Tuesday for its vegetation management program, which is allocating between $2 to $4 million for fire prevention efforts.

Grants provided through the program will allow local organizations to manage vegetation in fire-prone areas, according to a news release from the county.

The list of eligible applicants include: nonprofit organizations, community organizations, local fire districts, communities with Community Wildfire Protection Plans in place, Resource Conservation Districts, licensed foresters, technical advisors and schools.

Grant applications are due by Sunday, May 16 at 5 p.m. View details and application instructions at sonomaopenspace.org.

The county also is holding a webinar about the program Thursday, April 29 from 5-6:30 p.m. Find the Zoom link here and use the passcode 544139 to join.

The program, created by Sonoma County supervisors, uses PG&E settlement funds from the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires lawsuit to attempt to clear or thin vulnerable vegetation.

Half of a million acres or more of the county’s land is considered to be vulnerable in future fires, officials say.

Some regions in the county have been identified as areas likely to receive grants, according to the news release. These include portions of west county, Mark West, the Tubbs and Glass fires corridors, Lake Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and the Timber Cove/Sea Ranch area to Cazadero.

“There are so many grassroots efforts led by motivated local individuals and groups, and this support will help them deliver important projects with tangible safety benefits,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Lynda Hopkins said in the release.