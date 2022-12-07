The Guerneville Forest Coalition filed a lawsuit alleging Cal Fire is cutting corners on a controversial logging plan on Neeley Hill near Guerneville and Monte Rio.

The Silver Estates timber harvest plan involves about 224 acres of redwood and Douglas fir in the hills above the Russian River. The area is home to the Clar Tree, which some say is the tallest tree on private property in the world at roughly 340 feet. It’s estimated to be about 2,000 years old.

In the suit, which was filed Nov. 23 in Sonoma County Superior Court, the Guerneville Forest Coalition alleges that Cal Fire and the logging plan itself are failing to meet standards set by the California Environmental Quality Act to prevent or minimize damage to the environment. Some of the allegations in the complaint include not adequately assessing the impact the project could have on flood-prone areas and wildlife.

The organization that created the harvest plan, Redwood Empire Sawmill, was also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A case management conference has been set for the civil case on April 27, 2023.

Cal Fire, Redwood Empire Sawmill and Roger Burch, who owns the property with his wife, did not respond to Press Democrat requests for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.