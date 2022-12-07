Subscribe

Sonoma County organization files lawsuit to stop logging project on Neeley Hill near Guerneville and Monte Rio

The Guerneville Forest Coalition filed a lawsuit alleging Cal Fire is cutting corners on a controversial logging plan near Guerneville and Monte Rio.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 7, 2022, 3:22PM

The Guerneville Forest Coalition filed a lawsuit alleging Cal Fire is cutting corners on a controversial logging plan on Neeley Hill near Guerneville and Monte Rio.

The Silver Estates timber harvest plan involves about 224 acres of redwood and Douglas fir in the hills above the Russian River. The area is home to the Clar Tree, which some say is the tallest tree on private property in the world at roughly 340 feet. It’s estimated to be about 2,000 years old.

In the suit, which was filed Nov. 23 in Sonoma County Superior Court, the Guerneville Forest Coalition alleges that Cal Fire and the logging plan itself are failing to meet standards set by the California Environmental Quality Act to prevent or minimize damage to the environment. Some of the allegations in the complaint include not adequately assessing the impact the project could have on flood-prone areas and wildlife.

The organization that created the harvest plan, Redwood Empire Sawmill, was also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A case management conference has been set for the civil case on April 27, 2023.

Cal Fire, Redwood Empire Sawmill and Roger Burch, who owns the property with his wife, did not respond to Press Democrat requests for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette